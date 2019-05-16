Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Just a day after Mick Jagger posted a video clip of himself dancing strenuously, the Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their “No Filter” North American tour, which was postponed after the singer required heart surgery. All of the postponed shows have been rescheduled.

The Rolling Stones are delighted to announce the rescheduling of their 2019 ‘No Filter’ North American tour in full. All the cities from the previous postponed shows are locked in with full details of 17 concerts announced today.

Stones No Filter will now kick off in Chicago with two shows, June 21 and June 25, then head Ontario on June 29, followed by dates in Washington DC, Foxboro, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Houston, Jacksonville, a new show in New Orleans, Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara, Pasadena, Glendale and rounding up in Miami on August 31, 2019.

The announcement says the group is “delighted” to announce the dates, and that “Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood can’t wait to get back out on the road again bringing the ‘No Filter’ show for the very first time to American and Canadian fans.”

Tour promoters Concerts West/AEG Presents “wish to thank the Rolling Stones ticketholders for their patience in waiting for the new 2019 dates to be announced today.” (See dates cities and venues below).

Tickets sold for the original date will be honored, fans do not need to exchange their tickets. Those who cannot attend the rescheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account. For transferred tickets, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets, once they have been transferred back. Newly added New Orleans date at Mercedes-Benz Superdome will go on sale Friday, May 31 at 10AM local time.

Ticketmaster offer online support through their website.

THE ROLLING STONES – NO FILTER

RE-SCHEDULED TOUR OF NORTH AMERICA & CANADA 2019

sponsored by – Alliance for Lifetime Income

June 21* Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 25* Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 29* Ontario, Canada Burl’s Creek

July 3 Washington, DC FedExField

July 7 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

July 14** New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

July 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

August 1 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 5 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 10 Denver, CO Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

August 18 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s®️ Stadium

August 22 Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl

August 26 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

August 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

* No change in dates ** On sale May 31 at 10AM local time

Tickets and information at RollingStones.com