Rolling Stones Announce Opening Acts for U.S. Tour, From Lukas Nelson to Juanes

By
Variety Staff

The Rolling Stones Cuba Free Concert
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock

The Rolling Stones have unveiled a list of all the opening acts for their rescheduled American tour, which opens June 21 in Chicago and runs through August 31 in Miami. The list of 17 dates includes different support acts at 15 of those shows, with only Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Kaleo coming up for double-duty on the tour.

The list is certainly an eclectic one, from the Icelandic blues-rock group Kaleo, which is scheduled to open the Pasadena Rose Bowl show August 22 as well as a gig in Glendale, Arizona the following night, to Colombian sensation Juanes, who will set the stage for the Stones at their closing Miami appearance.

Others set as support acts by the Stones include St. Paul & the Broken Bones (for the Chicago tour opening), Whiskey Myers (a second night in Chicago One 25), the Glorious Sons and the Beaches (June 29 in Ontario, the only Canadian date), Ghost Hounds (July 3 in Washington, D.C.), Gary Clark Jr. (July 7 in Foxboro, Mass.), Ivan Neville’s Dumpstapunk and the Soul Rebels (July 14 at a newly added date in New Orleans), the Revivalists (July 19 in Jacksonville), Des Rocs (July 23 in Philadelphia), Bishop Gunn (July 27 in Houston), the Wombats (August 1 in East Rutherford), Lukas Nelson (August 5 in East Rutherford and August 14 in Seattle), Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (August 10 in Denver) and Vista Kicks (August 18 in Santa Clara).

