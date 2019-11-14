Roey Hershkovitz, Former ‘Conan’ Music Booker, Joins Capitol Studios as VP

A little over a year after exiting his role as music booker for ‘Conan,’ Roey Hershkovitz has landed a new gig as vice president of Capitol Studios and Digital Studios, Universal Music Group (UMG) announced today. In the newly created position, Hershkovitz is tasked with overseeing the iconic recording studio’s recording, tracking, mixing and mastering operations as well as label relations. He reports to Christopher Jenkins, EVP of Digital Studios, and Patrick Kraus, SVP of Recording Studios & Archive Management and will work closely with Paula Salvatore, Capitol Studios’ VP of administration and sales, who will continue to handle sales, booking and administration.

Both Hershkovitz and Salvatore are based out of Hollywood’s landmark Capitol Tower where the sub-ground studio is a favorite of music, movie and TV clients. Indeed, mixing in the enduring Studio C is unparalleled and recent additions include the first music-focused Dolby Atmos mixing room and a soon-to-come immersive audio mixing room in Studio E.

Hershkovitz spent nearly 20 years with the “Conan” franchise. Beginning as an intern in 1999, he was hired as music coordinator at NBC’s “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” in May 2000 and moved with the show to TBS in 2010. He was elevated to Music Booker of “Conan” in 2017 after veteran Jim Pitt left for ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Throughout his tenure, Hershkovitz promoted new and developing talent to late-night viewers and booked top-tier acts like U2, Pearl Jam, Bon Jovi, Coldplay, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, The Lumineers and Childish Gambino, among others. He also is credited with booking the first-ever U.S. late-night television appearance of Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito.” In addition, Hershkovitz has co-produced multiple episodes of NBC’s “The Office.”

“Roey’s background in television production, post production and music uniquely qualifies him for this newly created role in UMG’s Digital Studios,” said Jenkins. “He exemplifies the film and music super skill set and highly trained sensibility that artists demand. The confidence and vibe that Roey brings to our team is perfectly suited to our mission.”

Added Kraus: “We are fortunate to have someone of Roey’s caliber join our team to help build on the legacy of this historic studio as we chart our course into the future.”

“Capitol Studios combines the legacy of an iconic studio, while also providing cutting-edge facilities and technology,” said Hershkovitz. “That speaks to Capitol Studios’ unique position, where you have the best of both worlds. I’m excited to work alongside Chris and Pat to bring my experience in television and working with the artist community to develop new opportunities and audio-visual content.”