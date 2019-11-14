×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roey Hershkovitz, Former ‘Conan’ Music Booker, Joins Capitol Studios as VP

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roey-Hershkovitz
CREDIT: Chris-Millard/Conaco

A little over a year after exiting his role as music booker for ‘Conan,’ Roey Hershkovitz has landed a new gig as vice president of Capitol Studios and Digital Studios, Universal Music Group (UMG) announced today. In the newly created position, Hershkovitz is tasked with overseeing the iconic recording studio’s recording, tracking, mixing and mastering operations as well as label relations. He reports to Christopher Jenkins, EVP of Digital Studios, and Patrick Kraus, SVP of Recording Studios & Archive Management and will work closely with Paula Salvatore, Capitol Studios’ VP of administration and sales, who will continue to handle sales, booking and administration.

Both Hershkovitz and Salvatore are based out of Hollywood’s landmark Capitol Tower where the sub-ground studio is a favorite of music, movie and TV clients. Indeed, mixing in the enduring Studio C is unparalleled and recent additions include the first music-focused Dolby Atmos mixing room and a soon-to-come immersive audio mixing room in Studio E.

Hershkovitz spent nearly 20 years with the “Conan” franchise. Beginning as an intern in 1999, he was hired as music coordinator at NBC’s “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” in May 2000 and moved with the show to TBS in 2010. He was elevated to Music Booker of “Conan” in 2017 after veteran Jim Pitt left for ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Throughout his tenure, Hershkovitz promoted new and developing talent to late-night viewers and booked top-tier acts like U2, Pearl Jam, Bon Jovi, Coldplay, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, The Lumineers and Childish Gambino, among others. He also is credited with booking the first-ever U.S. late-night television appearance of Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito.” In addition, Hershkovitz has co-produced multiple episodes of NBC’s “The Office.”

“Roey’s background in television production, post production and music uniquely qualifies him for this newly created role in UMG’s Digital Studios,” said Jenkins. “He exemplifies the film and music super skill set and highly trained sensibility that artists demand. The confidence and vibe that Roey brings to our team is perfectly suited to our mission.”

Added Kraus: “We are fortunate to have someone of Roey’s caliber join our team to help build on the legacy of this historic studio as we chart our course into the future.”

“Capitol Studios combines the legacy of an iconic studio, while also providing cutting-edge facilities and technology,” said Hershkovitz. “That speaks to Capitol Studios’ unique position, where you have the best of both worlds. I’m excited to work alongside Chris and Pat to bring my experience in television and working with the artist community to develop new opportunities and audio-visual content.”

More Music

  • Roey-Hershkovitz

    Roey Hershkovitz, Former 'Conan' Music Booker, Joins Capitol Studios as VP

    A little over a year after exiting his role as music booker for ‘Conan,’ Roey Hershkovitz has landed a new gig as vice president of Capitol Studios and Digital Studios, Universal Music Group (UMG) announced today. In the newly created position, Hershkovitz is tasked with overseeing the iconic recording studio’s recording, tracking, mixing and mastering [...]

  • Variety's New Leaders 2019: Music

    Rising Execs From Spotify, Downtown, Capitol Among Music's New Leaders

    Every year Variety seeks to identify the next generation of leaders in the entertainment business, looking for representatives in the creative community, film, TV, music and digital. This year’s music industry group has a heavy East Coast focus: We selected executives from forward thinking companies such as Spotify and Downtown Music Holdings and tastemakers from [...]

  • Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks53rd Annual

    TV Ratings: CMA Awards Stable, Gain 1 Million Viewers on 2018

    After falling to an all-time low in 2018, the 2019 CMA Awards stabilized for ABC and gained a chunk of viewers. Last night’s awards show garnered a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, down only a fraction from last year’s 2.1, and was watched by 11.3 million total viewers, up roughly 12% from last year. However, [...]

  • Khalid in concert at the Staples

    Khalid Drops Smooth New Song, ‘Up All Night’ (Listen)

    Khalid, who released his sophomore album “Free Spirit” back in April, has dropped a brand-new song called “Up All Night.” “’Up All Night’ is a song that I wrote while on tour. It’s really special to me and I’m so excited that I am able to share it with my fans so quickly,” he said [...]

  • Lady and the Tramp trailer

    How 'Lady and the Tramp' Remake Solved Its 'Siamese Cat Song' Problem

    Janelle Monáe sings two songs, including the classic “He’s a Tramp,” in the live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp,” among the most talked-about of the new offerings on the Disney Plus streaming service. But the biggest challenge for her writing and producing team, Nate “Rocket” Wonder and Roman GianArthur of Wondaland Productions, turned out [...]

  • Tommy Thayer, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer,

    Kiss Reveal Final Dates of ‘End of the Road’ Farewell Tour

    Just hours after cancelling their Australia tour due to Paul Stanley’s bout with influenza, Kiss have announced the “last legs” of their “End of the Road” farewell tour. According to the announcement, the trek will officially come to a close on July 21, 2021 at a location in the band’s hometown of New York City [...]

  • Busbee and Maren Morris

    Busbee Gets Posthumous CMA Award; Maren Morris Calls Album Win 'Bittersweet'

    The late producer-songwriter Busbee won his first CMA Award Wednesday night, as the primary producer of Maren Morris’ sophomore release, “Girl,” which picked up album of the year at the ceremony. Busbee, who died Sept. 29 at age 43, was saluted in the telecast first by Blake Shelton and then, later and more emotionally, by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad