×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roddy Ricch Edges Out Camila Cabello, the Who on Rolling Stone Albums Chart

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roddy Ricch -'Day N Vegas' music festival, Day 1, Las Vegas, USA - 04 Nov 2019
CREDIT: RMV/Shutterstock

West coast rapper Roddy Ricch barely made a blip on the charts when his debut mixtape came out last year, but he didn’t have to worry about being overlooked with his proper solo bow, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone albums chart with 101,500 album units, besting the first week tallies for a couple of albums by much more established artists.

In a fairly close — and eclectic — grouping at the top of the chart, Ricch barely beat out Camila Cabello, who at No. 2 just edged out the Who, returning with the group’s first album in 13 years for a No. 3 bow.

Ricch barely sold any proper albums during the week, but his massive streaming numbers put him on top. Cabello and the Who racked up impressive sales numbers that outstripped their streaming, although in both cases some of those album sales were part of bundles that went on sale with tickets for their 2020 tours.

“Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” had a mere 2,200 in album sales and 7,000 song sales but a phenomenal 125.7 million song streams to drive it to No. 1.

Cabello’s “Romance” had 98,800 album units for its second-place debut, representing 64,500 in album sales, 23,200 song sales and 38.9 million song streams.

The Who’s “Who” found an audience after the band’s long time away from recording with 96,200 album units, with an overwhelming 91,800 of that coming in actual album sales — far and away the week’s biggest album seller. Song sales for the rockers amounted to just 1,400 and song streams were on the low side at 770,000.

The late Juice Wrld had two albums reentering the top 10 in the week following his death, with “Goodbye & Good Riddance” back up to No. 5 with 66,600 album units “Death Race for Love” at No. 8 with 51,200.

Rounding out the top 10 were holdover albums from Post Malone at No. 4, the “Frozen 2” soundtrack at No. 6, XXXTentacion at No. 7, and Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift at Nos. 9-10.

No Christmas albums quite made the top 10, but Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas,” now out in an anniversary expanded edition, just missed it at No. 11, followed by “The Best of Pentatonix Christmas” at No. 12 and Michael Bubles “Christmas” at No. 14.

On the top 100 songs chart, however, holiday music dominated. Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” was on top, followed by two far older perennials, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” at Nos. 2-3. Burl Ives’ “Holly Jolly Christmas” was No. 6, marking the first and possibly last time Burl Ives will ever be sandwiched on a chart directly between Juice Wrld and DaBaby.

More Music

  • Mariah Carey All I Want for

    Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas' Is Finally No. 1, 25 Years Later

    Although most pop fans probably assume it reached the milestone years or decades ago, Mariah Carey’s holiday staple “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the No. 1 song in the country by official acclimation for the first time in its 25-year history, topping both the Rolling Stone songs chart and the Billboard Hot [...]

  • Pictured (l-r): Sony/ATV Chairman & CEO

    Maluma Extends Sony/ATV Music Publishing Deal

    Maluma has extended his worldwide administration deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the company announced today. The Colombian artist is among the most popular Latin acts and is up for a best Latin pop album category at the 2020 Grammys for the album “11:11.” He won a Latin Grammy for best contemporary pop vocal album for [...]

  • Roddy Ricch -'Day N Vegas' music

    Roddy Ricch Edges Out Camila Cabello, the Who on Rolling Stone Albums Chart

    West coast rapper Roddy Ricch barely made a blip on the charts when his debut mixtape came out last year, but he didn’t have to worry about being overlooked with his proper solo bow, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone albums chart with 101,500 album units, [...]

  • Spotify - The Decade Wrapped

    Spotify Launches Podcast Recapping the 2010s Biggest Music Artists, Trends

    It’s another end-of-the-decade walk through memory lane: Spotify is taking listeners on a journey through the last 10 years in music with a new original podcast, “The Decade Wrapped.” “The Decade Wrapped” podcast is hosted by Eric Eddings, who is joined by critics, comedians, influencers and writers — with special guests including Lele Pons, Robin [...]

  • Dave Grohl

    Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, H.E.R. to Perform at MusiCares Aerosmith Tribute

    Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, H.E.R., John Legend, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., the Jonas Brothers, Emily King and Yola will perform in homage to Aerosmith at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert on Jan. 24. Greg Phillinganes will be the musical director, with additional guest performers to be announced. Aerosmith is being [...]

  • ICM logo

    ICM Partners Sells One-Third Stake to Crestview Partners for $150 Million

    ICM Partners has become the latest Hollywood talent agency to partner with a private equity firm, selling a one-third stake in the agency to Crestview Partners for about $150 million. The deal marks a milestone for the current iteration of ICM, which became a partner-owned agency in May 2012 when Chris Silbermann and 28 other [...]

  • Empire music

    EMPIRE Announces Promotions in Product, Marketing and Creative

    Independent label and distribution powerhouse EMPIRE, home to Young Dolph, Iggy Azalea and Too $hort, among others, has promoted Eamon Mulligan to VP of product and e-commerce; Moody Jones to VP of digital and creative; Kush Arora to director of operations; and Harrison Golding to director of marketing and creative. The announcement was made by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad