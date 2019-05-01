×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Rocketman’ Soundtrack Will Include a Newly Written Elton John/Taron Egerton Duet

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" was written by John and Bernie Taupin for the film.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: rex/ shutterstock

Newly revealed “Rocketman” soundtrack details include a previously unannounced duet between the movie Elton John and the OG Elton John. John and his big-screen portrayer, Taron Egerton, team up on “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which will likely play over the end credits, if its positioning as the final cut on a 22-song tracklist is any indication.

While the rest of the soundtrack was solely produced by Giles Martin, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” was coproduced by Martin with Greg Kurstin. Interscope, which is releasing the soundtrack, confirms that “Love Me Again” was freshly written for the movie. That makes it eligible for a best song Oscar, which would put it in a category that the otherwise nomination-hoarding “Bohemian Rhapsody” wasn’t able to compete in this past year, with its obviously all-catalog soundtrack.

Although the Queen biopic comes up for frequent pre-release comparisons, differences from “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the soundtrack level abound, actually. As seemingly confirmed by the soundtrack listing, Elton John’s vocals do not appear anywhere in the film, aside from that newly announced duet. The movie’s updates of Elton classics are truly cover versions, with Martin having been brought in to produce all-new recordings, rather than borrow any of the backing tracks from John’s masters.

Related

“It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron,” John said in a statement. “I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant. I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I’ve been astonished with the results.”

Although Egerton is listed as sole lead vocalist on most of the soundtrack’s songs, additional actors are credited on seven others, as seen in the full iTunes track listing. “I Want Love” is performed by Kit Connor (who plays a young Elton), Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas Howard (who portrays the singer’s mother) and Steven Mackintosh. Egerton shares vocal credit with Sebastian Rich on the opening “The Bitch is Back,” Connor on “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” Rachel Muldoon on “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart,” Richard Madden (cast in the movie as manager John Reid) on “Honky Cat,” Celine Schoenmaker on “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me” and Jamie Bell on “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

Although at least some of those additional vocals likely come down to biopic verisimilitude — with Muldoon playing Kiki Dee, of course, during “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart”  — others may represent occasional breaks into a more fantastical movie-musical realm. Footage already shown to journalists shows Bell, who plays lyricist Bernie Taupin, singing a distinct lead vocal part on “Yellow Brick Road” as he walks down the street after walking out on an argument with John, a teasing indicator of what other stylistic surprises the film might have in store.

Egerton’s version of the title song (if you count it as a title song, with the original space reinserted in “Rocket Man”) went up for sale as a single today as well as an instant-grat track for those preordering the album. The full soundtrack comes out May 24, a week before the movie reaches theaters. The film premieres in Cannes May 16.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Booboo Stewart

    Kevin Costner's 'Let Him Go' Adds 'X-Men' Actor Booboo Stewart (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Twilight” star Booboo Stewart will join Kevin Costner and Diane Lane in the Focus Features suspense thriller “Let Him Go,” based on the novel of the same name by Larry Watson. Lesley Manville, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter and Will Brittain are also on board. “The Family Stone” filmmaker Thomas Bezucha is set to direct from [...]

  • 'Rocketman' Soundtrack Will Include an Elton

    'Rocketman' Soundtrack Will Include a Newly Written Elton John/Taron Egerton Duet

    Newly revealed “Rocketman” soundtrack details include a previously unannounced duet between the movie Elton John and the OG Elton John. John and his big-screen portrayer, Taron Egerton, team up on “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which will likely play over the end credits, if its positioning as the final cut on a 22-song tracklist is [...]

  • HBO Scores ‘Diego Maradona’ Feature Doc

    HBO Scores ‘Diego Maradona’ Documentary About Argentinian Soccer Superstar

    HBO has netted “Diego Maradona,” the much-anticipated feature documentary about the Argentinian soccer star, one of the sport’s greatest-ever players. The film is set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month, with Maradona likely to attend. It is the third film from the team behind the award-winning films “Senna” [...]

  • Shailene Woodley Starring in Serial Killer

    Shailene Woodley Starring in Serial Killer Thriller 'Misanthrope' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Shailene Woodley will star in “Misanthrope,” an upcoming serial killer thriller, Variety has learned. The film will center on a talented but troubled cop who is recruited by the FBI to help profile and track down a murderer. FilmNation Entertainment will be presenting the film to buyers at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. In addition [...]

  • House of Hummingbird

    Tribeca Film Review: 'House of Hummingbird'

    There is a certain tentativeness to the 14-year-old Eun-hee (Ji-hu Park) in writer-director Bora Kim’s sure-handed feature debut “House of Hummingbird,” a tender yet somewhat underpowered coming-of-age film set in the Seoul of 1994. Lonely, reserved, and stuck in a dysfunctional household among her frequently quarrelling parents (Seung-Yeon Lee and In-gi Jeong), her troublemaking sister [...]

  • Come to Daddy

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Come to Daddy'

    And you thought you had daddy issues. Weigh them against Elijah Wood’s troubles in debuting director Ant Timpson’s moderately funny and strangely dated gross-out comedy-thriller “Come To Daddy,” and you might just award your own old man a “Parent of the Year” prize. Too bad that Wood’s character Norval shows up at the remote doorstep [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad