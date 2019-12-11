Robin Thicke Signs With ICM Partners

Robin Thicke has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

The multi-hyphenate is a featured panelist on Fox’s reality hit “The Masked Singer.” He’s also a busy recording and touring artist who had a smash hit in 2013 with “Blurred Lines,” which topped the pop charts for 12 weeks. His most recent release earlier this year was the single “That’s What Love Can Do.”

Thicke’s long list of collaborators over the years includes Christina Aguilera, 3T, T.I., Nicki Minaj, K. Michelle, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Charlie Wilson, Flo Rida, Brandy, Kid Cudi and Mary J. Blige.

Thicke, son of the late actor-host Alan Thicke, is managed by Roc Nation and attorney Jaimie Roberts. Thicke was previously repped by UTA.