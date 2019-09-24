×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Grateful Dead Lyricist Robert Hunter Dies at 78

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robert Hunter
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Robert Hunter, the poet famous for writing many of the Grateful Dead’s best regarded songs, has died at 78.

“It is with great sadness we confirm our beloved Robert passed away yesterday night,” Hunter’s family said in a statement released to Rolling Stone. “He died peacefully at home in his bed, surrounded by love. His wife Maureen was by his side holding his hand. For his fans that have loved and supported him all these years, take comfort in knowing that his words are all around us, and in that way his is never truly gone.  In this time of grief please celebrate him the way you all know how, by being together and listening to the music. Let there be songs to fill the air.”

Hunter wrote most of the Dead’s songs with Jerry Garcia and was renowned for bringing a literary sensibility to the band’s songs, in collaborations that included their biggest radio and video hit, “Touch of Grey,” as well as classics like “Casey Jones,” “Dark Star,” “Box of Rain,” “Uncle John’s Band,” “Sugar Magnolia,” “Brokedown Palace” and “Friend of the Devil.” One of the most famous lines in rock, “What a long, strange trip it’s been,” came from Hunter’s pen in the early FM staple “Truckin’.”

Related

Hunter also wrote with others, most famously Bob Dylan, starting with “Silvio” in 1988 and continuing through nearly the entirety of the 2009 album “Together Through Life” and the track “Duquesne Whistle” on 2012’s “Tempest,” Dylan’s last album of original material.

In 2013, the Americana Music Association gave Hunter its lifetime achievement award for songwriting. In 2015, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame along with the late Garcia.

Hunter released or recorded a dozen solo albums, starting with “Tales of the Great Rum runners” in 1974 and continuing into the 1990s. He also issued a series of books that included annotated volumes of Dead lyrics and translations of the work of Rainer Maria Rilke as well as his own poems.

“Hunter tapped into his generation the same way Dylan did,” Mike Campbell of the Heartbreakers told Rolling Stone in 2015, on the eve of the Songwriters Hall of Fame honor. “People will look back and say, ‘That’s American culture represented in music.’ He captured the hippie freedom, the mentality of the little guy against the corporation. A lot of the songs are about gambling, card playing and riverboat guys who’ll cut your throat if you look the wrong way.”

Said Hunter in a 2014 interview with the website Highway 81 Revisited, “”I always had a very high opinion, immodestly speaking, of what Jerry and I were turning out, and I thought we just hit some magical combination.  I thought it was going to continue on and that we were doing something special. It wasn’t just a fantasy, it was only partly fantasy.”

 

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Robert Hunter

    Grateful Dead Lyricist Robert Hunter Dies at 78

    Robert Hunter, the poet famous for writing many of the Grateful Dead’s best regarded songs, has died at 78. “It is with great sadness we confirm our beloved Robert passed away yesterday night,” Hunter’s family said in a statement released to Rolling Stone. “He died peacefully at home in his bed, surrounded by love. His [...]

  • ASCAP Relaunches Its Expo Conference as

    ASCAP Relaunches Its Expo Conference as ‘The ASCAP Experience’

    Next year, ASCAP will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its music-creator conference, formerly called the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo, with a new name, location and enhanced programming that is designed to meet the needs of 21st century music creators. Now called the ASCAP Experience the revamped event will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown [...]

  • Berry Gordy

    Motown Founder Berry Gordy to Retire

    At the ripe old age of 89, Berry Gordy, who built Motown Records into a multimedia empire in the 1960s and 1970s, has announced his retirement. “I have come full circle,” he said onstage during Motown’s 60th anniversary program at Orchestra Hall in Detroit, where he founded and built the label with members of his [...]

  • Rosalia

    Rosalia, Alejandro Sanz Lead Latin Grammy Awards Nominations in Landmark Year

    The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards with Flamenco pop star Rosalia (pictured) claiming the title of most recognized female artist with five nominations. But she has competition in Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, who takes the lead for most nominations with eight — three of which are [...]

  • INXS - Michael HutchenceINXS in concert,

    INXS' Monumental 1991 Wembley Concert Film Restored for Theater Run (EXCLUSIVE)

    INXS frontman Michael Hutchence’s 1997 death meant many still-coming-of-age fans were unable to see the Australian band’s magnetism live in its original form. “Live Baby Live,” an album of the band’s 1991 sold out Wembley Stadium concert, assuaged some, as did its David Mallet-directed video accompaniment. Then the film disappeared, and longtime manager Chris M. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad