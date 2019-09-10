×

Robbie Robertson Set to Keynote Variety’s Music for Screens Summit

A first wave of panelists has been announced for the second annual all-day gathering, to be held at Neuehouse in Hollywood Oct. 29.

By

Music Writer

Robbie Robertson
CREDIT: DON DIXON

Robbie Robertson will be a keynote speaker at Variety‘s second annual Music for Screens Summit, to be held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 29.

The first wave of panelists has also been announced for the day-long gathering, which hosts the creators and greenlighters at the intersection of music and visual media.

Robertson has two projects reaching the big screen this year. A documentary about his time with the one of the key rock groups of the 1960s and ’70s, “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band,” was the gala opening night premiere at this month’s Toronto International Film Festival and was acquired for worldwide theatrical distribution by Magnolia. He also provided music for his friend Martin Scorsese’s epic drama “The Irishman,” coming to theaters on Nov. 1, preceding its Nov. 27 Netflix bow. Robertson also has a new album, “Sinematic,” out Sept. 20.

Others announced for the conference include songwriter Diane Warren; Mike Knobloch, Universal Pictures’ president of global film music and publishing; composers Amie Doherty (“Lucy in the Sky”) and Nicholas Britell (“Succession”); music supervisors Jen Malone (“Euphoria”) and Robin Urdang (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”); Grammy winning producer Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend); eOne global president Chris Taylor; Roc Nation label co-president Omar Grant; Samsung’s head of music marketing and partnerships, Michelle Engel; Liz Lewis, VP of strategic marketing & commercial sync for Warner Records; Marni Condro, SVP of film and television for Universal Music Publishing Group; Rock Mafia co-founder Antonina Armato; and Disney Channels Worldwide’s VP of music and soundtracks, Steven Vincent.

Additional panelists and keynote speakers will be announced shortly.

Last year’s sold-out, inaugural Music for Screens Summit featured keynote appearances by Annie Lennox and the team of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Registration and more information is available at the Music for Screens Summit website here. Best rate tickets are available through Sept. 13.

