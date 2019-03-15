Rick Krim Exits Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Jon Platt doesn’t officially start his new job as CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing until next month, but he’s already making moves: co-president Rick Krim is leaving the company, multiple sources tell Variety. A rep for Sony/ATV declined Variety’s request for comment.

Based in Los Angeles, the industry veteran was appointed to the role, alongside New York-based Danny Strick, in 2015; the pair headed up A&R in their respective territories.

Krim arrived at Sony/ATV after a year at Republic Records, where he was EVP of artist development. Previously, he had spent much of his 30-plus-year career in television, beginning as a business manager at MTV, where he eventually rose to VP of talent and artist relations. During the 1990s he joined outgoing Sony/ATV chief Martin Bandier at EMI Music Publishing, overseeing the promotion and marketing department. He returned to television in 2001 as EVP of talent and music programming at MTV’s parent company Viacom. Bandier brought him to Sony/ATV in 2015.

Bandier, Sony/ATV’s chairman and CEO since 2007, was abruptly informed last October by the Sony chiefs in Tokyo that his contract will not be renewed in April, and that then-Warner/Chappell CEO Jon Platt, who worked under Bandier for many years at EMI Publishing, would be taking the helm.