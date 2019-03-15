×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rick Krim Exits Sony/ATV Music Publishing

By and

Jon Platt doesn’t officially start his new job as CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing until next month, but he’s already making moves: co-president Rick Krim is leaving the company, multiple sources tell Variety. A rep for Sony/ATV declined Variety’s request for comment.

Based in Los Angeles, the industry veteran was appointed to the role, alongside New York-based Danny Strick, in 2015; the pair headed up A&R in their respective territories.

Krim arrived at Sony/ATV after a year at Republic Records, where he was EVP of artist development. Previously, he had spent much of his 30-plus-year career in television, beginning as a business manager at MTV, where he eventually rose to VP of talent and artist relations. During the 1990s he joined outgoing Sony/ATV chief Martin Bandier at EMI Music Publishing, overseeing the promotion and marketing department. He returned to television in 2001 as EVP of talent and music programming at MTV’s parent company Viacom. Bandier brought him to Sony/ATV in 2015.

Bandier, Sony/ATV’s chairman and CEO since 2007, was abruptly informed last October by the Sony chiefs in Tokyo that his contract will not be renewed in April, and that then-Warner/Chappell CEO Jon Platt, who worked under Bandier for many years at EMI Publishing, would be taking the helm.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Music

  • Rick Krim Exits Sony/ATV

    Rick Krim Exits Sony/ATV Music Publishing

    Jon Platt doesn’t officially start his new job as CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing until next month, but he’s already making moves: co-president Rick Krim is leaving the company, multiple sources tell Variety. A rep for Sony/ATV declined Variety’s request for comment. Based in Los Angeles, the industry veteran was appointed to the role, alongside [...]

  • R Kelly Sexual Assult Accusations Mugshot

    R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Up in New Interview: 10 Things We Learned

    Dominique Gardner, an ex-girlfriend of R. Kelly’s who is featured in the docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly,” has just spoken up further with shocking details of abuse she says she endured during their nine-year relationship — even though one of the shocks is how often defensive and protective on behalf of the troubled star. In an [...]

  • Warner Bros. Records Says Goodbye to

    Warner Bros. Records Says Goodbye to Its Legendary Burbank ‘Ski Lodge’ Headquarters

    Today, Warner Bros. Records says goodbye to 3300 Warner Blvd. in Burbank — the venerable company’s home since 1975. At the time the label moved into the 89,452-square foot architectural landmark, affectionately dubbed the “ski lodge,” its top artists included James Taylor, the Doobie Brothers, Alice Cooper, Van Morrison and a recently reconfigured British group [...]

  • LSD – Labrinth, Diplo and Sia

    Labrinth, Diplo and Sia's LSD Drop New Song 'No New Friends'

    LSD, the collaborative project comprised of hitmakers Labrinth, Diplo and Sia, have dropped a new song called “No New Friends” that is very likely to be on the group’s debut album, due on the RECORDS label via Columbia on April 12. The three — who released one of 2018’s biggest singles, “Thunderclouds,” last summer — [...]

  • Melissa Etheridge to Headline San Diego

    Melissa Etheridge to Headline San Diego Pride Festival

    Melissa Etheridge will headline the 2019 San Diego Pride Festival, Variety can exclusively announce. The festival will take place in the city’s Balboa Park July 13-14 and will host over 90 musical acts across four stages. A limited amount of Etheridge meet-and-greet tickets are available; tickets for the Festival are on sale at www.bit.ly/sdf19 The singer [...]

  • What Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga Share:

    LeRoy Bennett Keeps Top Acts Like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande in the Spotlight

    You might say that LeRoy Bennett is a shining light among lighting and production designers for pop music. Doing double duty creating both touring sets and their illumination, he started out with a 14-year run as Prince’s collaborator, went on to work with Nine Inch Nails and Madonna and has counted Beyoncé’s and Bruno Mars’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad