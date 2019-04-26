Richard Marx Signs Wide-Ranging Deal With BMG

Songwriter, producer and singer Richard Marx has signed a deal with BMG that includes a global recording contract for new music and his catalog. The announcement comes on the 30th anniversary of his multi-platinum album “Repeat Offender,” which yielded the hit ballad “‘Right Here Waiting.”

A new album is planned for this fall, with a single scheduled to drop in the summer. In addition, Marx will release “Repeat Offender Revisited” through BMG, a collection featuring updated aversions of songs from the 1989 smash. It will be accompanied by a new video as well.

A Chicago native, Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, according to BMG, and notched several Top 10 singles including “Hold On To The Nights,” “Don’t Mean Nothing” and “Satisfied.” His catalog included 2010’s “Stories To Tell,” 2012 live album “A Night Out With Friends,” featuring guest vocals from *NSYNC’s JC Chasez and Hugh Jackman, and holiday record “Christmas Spirit,” and his last studio release, 2014’s “Beautiful Goodbye,” in addition to themed compilations.

As a songwriter and producer, Marx’s is credited on songs by Josh Groban (“To Where You Are”),

*NSYNC (“This I Promise You”), Keith Urban (“Love Hot Summer”) and Luther Vandross’ Grammy-winning “Dance with My Father.”

“As one of the most versatile songwriters and performers in music, Richards’ multi-faceted career as a hitmaker is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Thomas Scherer, BMG’s EVP, Repertoire & Marketing, in announcing the signing. “We are incredibly honored that he has entrusted us with his timeless music and chosen BMG as his new home. Richard Marx now and forever!”

Added Marx: “I’m really happy to be partnering with the folks at BMG for the next chapter of my career, and I can’t wait for people to hear all the new music I’ve been working on.”

Other artists signed to BMG include Avril Lavigne, Simply Red and Marianne Faithful.