Ric Ocasek, The Cars Frontman, Dies at 75

Pat Saperstein

Ric Ocasek Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Show, Cleveland, USA - 14 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

Ric Ocasek, frontman of the popular late 1970s and 1980s band the Cars, was found dead in his New York home on Sunday. He was 75.

The NYPD confirmed that he was found dead after they received a call for an unconscious male at his townhouse. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Cars and Ocasek were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

With a sound that melded new wave and rock, the Cars had 13 top-40 singles including “Just What I Needed,” “Good Times Roll,” and “You’re All I’ve Got Tonight.”

After The Cars broke up in 1988, he went on to produce numerous albums for bands including Bad Brains, Weezer, Guided by Voices, Bad Religion and Nada Surf. He released seven solo albums, but none had the impact of the original Cars material.

Ocasek separated from Czech model Pauline Porizkova in 2018 after 28 years of marriage.

He is survived by six sons, two from each of his three marriages.

