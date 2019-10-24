×
Reunited Eurythmics to Join Sting, Bruce Springsteen, H.E.R. at Rainforest Benefit

An eclectic lineup will gather for a Rainforest Fund benefit at New York’s Beacon Theatre Dec. 9, with the reunited Eurythmics the most surprising inclusion on a star-packed bill that also includes Bruce Springsteen, H.E.R., James Taylor, Shaggy and, not so surprisingly, Sting, who produces the events with his wife, Trudie Styler.

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart have rarely performed as a duo since Eurythmics went on hiatus about 20 years ago and subsequently released a reunion album and toured 10 years ago. But the two are believed to have stayed on cordial terms in recent years despite going their separate ways again, and they came together in 2014 to perform “The Fool on the Hill” for a “Grammy Salute to the Beatles” network special.

If there’s a whiff of nostalgia to Eurythmics coming back together, that’s very much part of the theme of the benefit this year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the Rainforest Fund holding these benefits — ironically, their beginning just about coincided with the Eurythmics’ initial end — and so this year’s gala, titled “We’ll Be Together,” is designed as “a tribute to the era that started it all.”

The cause is no less topical now than then, Styler emphasizes. “With the Amazon blighted by fire this summer, and a real and growing awareness of climate change, there has never been a more important or more opportune moment to fight to protect our forests,” she said in a statement. “All life on earth depends on their survival.”

Robert Downey Jr. will host the Beacon event. Also on the lineup are John Mellencamp, Bob Geldof and MJ Rodriguez, with other artists set to be announced later.

Ticket prices are $206-586 and go on sale to the general public Nov. 1.

