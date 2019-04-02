Reservoir Doubles Down on Country Music With Newly Opened Nashville Office

Since 2007, Reservoir has been a sturdy, family-run, independent music publisher based in New York City representing clients and archives richly vintage (David Crosby, Billy Strayhorn) and coolly contemporary (Lil Jon, Sheryl Crow). Along with a current roster of writers and producers including 2 Chainz and Migos’ Offset, Reservoir holds the rights to film scores from composer-orchestrator Hans Zimmer (“The Dark Knight Trilogy”).

Announced on April 1, Reservoir’s newest acquisition, however, is a home in Nashville (representing its fifth global office, including those in Los Angeles, Toronto, and London), and John Ozier, who oversees operations for the publisher in Music City. As Executive Vice President of Creative at Reservoir, Ozier will sign and develop new talent in accordance with his six-year tenure at the olé Rights Management Company (Jeff Trott, Tyler Farr) and his time at Curb Records where he minded the recording careers of Lee Brice, Tim McGraw, LeAnn Rimes and more.

“I am incredibly excited to join Reservoir and help expand the company’s footprint into Nashville,” said Ozier in a statement, obviously considering his new boss’ country roots in representing Kenny Alphin and John Rich of Big and Rich and the catalogs of country music giants John Denver and Leon Russell.