Republic Records Promotes Joseph Carozza to Executive VP of Media & Artist Relations

Joseph Carozza has been promoted to Republic Records’ executive vice president of media and artist relations, effective immediately, as announced today by the label’s founder and chairman, Monte Lipman. He will continue to be based in Republic’s New York headquarters and report to Lipman.

According to the announcement, in his expanded role, Carozza will continue to be responsible for the label’s media department and oversee press strategy, as well as help foster artist development across Republic’s roster. Additionally, he will play an integral role in a wide range of company and executive initiatives.

“Joe Carozza’s creative instincts, attention to detail, and rapport with the artist community is brilliant,” Lipman said. “This announcement not only recognizes his extraordinary talent and rapid trajectory, but also identifies Joe as a true leader in this industry.”

“The past five years have been an incredible ride,” Carozza said. “There is nothing like working alongside Republic’s dynamic executive team led by Monte and Avery, who set the tone every day for our pursuit of excellence, personally and on behalf of our roster. It’s an honor to represent the artists who are at the forefront of our culture and so rewarding to play a part in breaking the next generation of superstars alongside Republic’s incredible media dream team.”

Since joining Republic in 2013, Carozza has developed and guided strategic campaigns Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd and many other artists. He began his career at Rogers & Cowan and followed with a stint at Sony’s Epic Records.