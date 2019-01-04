Republic Records Promotes Jonathan Briggs to VP of Commerce

Republic Records has promoted Jonathan Briggs to vice president of commerce, it was announced today by Kevin Lipson, the label’s executive vice president of commerce, streaming and digital strategy. He will be based in the label’s Santa Monica office.

Briggs joined the label’s commerce team in 2014 as director and was promoted to senior director in 2016. In his new post, he will continue to represent the Republic Records and Island Records rosters for partnerships, activations, and initiatives with West Coast-based accounts such as Apple, Amazon, Google, YouTube and Napster.

Lipson said, “Jonathan remains a linchpin of our Stream team. He continues to amplify the visibility of our acts across multiple platforms by way of impactful campaigns and effective strategy.”

Briggs added, “As the industry further entrenches itself in streaming, technology, voice activation, and other innovations, it’s exciting to be part of a team positioned at the forefront of these changes. Republic and Island have the strongest and smartest staff in the business. I’m excited that Monte and Avery Lipman, Kevin, and [Island CEO] Darcus [Beese] have entrusted me to lead these West Coast accounts.”

Briggs began his career at Universal Music Group in 2005 as an artist development rep in Dallas, TX. He held various positions at Universal Music Distribution throughout the next decade before joining Republic in 2014.