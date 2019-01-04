×

Republic Records Promotes Jonathan Briggs to VP of Commerce

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Republic Records has promoted Jonathan Briggs to vice president of commerce, it was announced today by Kevin Lipson, the label’s executive vice president of commerce, streaming and digital strategy. He will be based in the label’s Santa Monica office.

Briggs joined the label’s commerce team in 2014 as director and was promoted to senior director in 2016. In his new post, he will continue to represent the Republic Records and Island Records rosters for partnerships, activations, and initiatives with West Coast-based accounts such as Apple, Amazon, Google, YouTube and Napster.

Lipson said, “Jonathan remains a linchpin of our Stream team. He continues to amplify the visibility of our acts across multiple platforms by way of impactful campaigns and effective strategy.”

Briggs added, “As the industry further entrenches itself in streaming, technology, voice activation, and other innovations, it’s exciting to be part of a team positioned at the forefront of these changes. Republic and Island have the strongest and smartest staff in the business. I’m excited that Monte and Avery Lipman, Kevin, and [Island CEO] Darcus [Beese] have entrusted me to lead these West Coast accounts.”

Briggs began his career at Universal Music Group in 2005 as an artist development rep in Dallas, TX. He held various positions at Universal Music Distribution throughout the next decade before joining Republic in 2014.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Music

  • Britney Spears

    Britney Spears Calls Off 'Domination' Shows Due to Father's Illness

    Britney Spears abruptly announced Friday that she is calling off her new “Domination” show in Las Vegas due to her father’s recent illness. It was unclear at press time whether the shows will be rescheduled. Reps for the singer did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment. In an Instagram post, she wrote: “I [...]

  • Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs at

    Jeff Tweedy Discusses His New Memoir, New Solo Album and More Direct New Attitude

    After reading Jeff Tweedy’s straightforward, plainspoken memoir, “Let’s Go (So We Can Come Back)” — with a title that was taken from a saying of his father’s, who preferred staying in the house, hence his directive to leave so they could return — it may strike you that the Wilco frontman could easily duplicate Bruce [...]

  • Republic Records Promotes Jonathan Briggs to

    Republic Records Promotes Jonathan Briggs to VP of Commerce

    Republic Records has promoted Jonathan Briggs to vice president of commerce, it was announced today by Kevin Lipson, the label’s executive vice president of commerce, streaming and digital strategy. He will be based in the label’s Santa Monica office. Briggs joined the label’s commerce team in 2014 as director and was promoted to senior director in 2016. In his new [...]

  • TURN IT UP, CHARLIE

    'Idris Elba Performing at Coachella?' The Story Behind His DJing Career

    After years of blockbuster movie roles, Idris Elba has solidified himself as a Hollywood mainstay, but it looks like his music career isn’t far behind. It was announced Wednesday that the “Luther” and “Wire” star will be making his Coachella debut on April 13 and 20, in the company of artists like Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, [...]

  • Justin Timberlake House

    Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Lose Out on Sale of Lower Manhattan Penthouse

    After more than 200 days on the market with declining price tags that started at nearly $8 million, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold their former penthouse pied-a-terre at the swanky, Gwathmey Siegel-designed Soho Mews building in New York City’s Soho neighborhood for its full asking price of $6.35 million. Though they can certainly [...]

  • R Kelly gun evacuation

    ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Will Air as Planned, Despite Legal Threat

    The Lifetime network’s three-part special, “Surviving R. Kelly,” will air beginning tonight as planned despite a legal threat from the singer, a rep for the network told Variety. “Lifetime has always been a brand that champions women’s stories,” the statement reads. “The documentary will air as scheduled, starting tonight at 9pm ET/PT.” The special — reviewed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad