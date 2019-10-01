×

Republic Records Promotes Beau Benton to Senior VP of Media

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Republic Records has promoted Beau Benton to Senior Vice President of Media, it was announced today by EVP of Media & Artist Relations Joseph Carozza.

In this new position, Benton will continue to spearhead campaigns for artists such as Florence + The Machine, James Blake, Kid Cudi, Post Malone, and The Weeknd in addition to rising artists including Chelsea Cutler, Evie Irie, Jeremy Zucker, Lil Tecca and Yung Gravy. He will also continue to lead campaigns for soundtrack albums including the upcoming “A Million Little Pieces,” “Charlie’s Angels” and more.

A five-year veteran of the label, Benton relocated to the Los Angeles office in 2018, leading the company’s West Coast Media operations.

Republic Records has always fostered an environment that promotes growth and opportunity,” Benton said. “This philosophy is shared by the executive team across the board from Monte and Avery Lipman to our department head Joe Carozza. I’m very grateful to work alongside all of them, learn from them, and receive the opportunity to represent the company on their behalf in Los Angeles and further grow its presence here.”

“Not only is Beau one of the best forward thinking media executives in the business, but he has also become a true leader on our team,” Carozza said. “His new presence on the West Coast has invariably strengthened our department as a whole.”

Mr. Benton joined Republic Records in 2014 as Vice President of Media. He had previously spent 10 years at the PR agency 42West.

More Music

  • Pandora logo

    Pandora Revamps Mobile App With New Discovery Section, Customizable Stations

    Pandora is unveiling a major refresh to its mobile app that puts a bigger emphasis on discovery, while also giving users an easy way to fine-tune their favorite stations. The new app is launching for both iOS and Android devices, and will be available to all mobile users in the coming weeks. The revamp of [...]

  • Republic Records Promotes Beau Benton to

    Republic Records Promotes Beau Benton to Senior VP of Media

    Republic Records has promoted Beau Benton to Senior Vice President of Media, it was announced today by EVP of Media & Artist Relations Joseph Carozza. In this new position, Benton will continue to spearhead campaigns for artists such as Florence + The Machine, James Blake, Kid Cudi, Post Malone, and The Weeknd in addition to rising artists including Chelsea Cutler, Evie Irie, Jeremy Zucker, Lil Tecca and Yung Gravy. He will also continue to [...]

  • Jennifer-Lopez Lorene Scafaria

    Lorene Scafaria Writes a Love Letter to 'Hustlers' Star Jennifer Lopez

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Lorene Scafaria to write a tribute to Jennifer Lopez, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. For the full list, click here. I met Jennifer Lopez in the kitchen of her house in Los Angeles almost three years ago. I bought an outfit [...]

  • Chvrches Featured on ‘Death Stranding: Timefall’

    Chvrches, Khalid + Major Lazer Featured on ‘Death Stranding: Timefall’ Album (Listen)

    RCA Records has partnered with Sony Interactive Entertainment to release “Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)” on Nov. 7, the company announced today. The album includes songs inspired by the upcoming Hideo Kojima-helmed video game from Major Lazer x Khalid, Chvrches, Bring Me the Horizon, Au/Ra x Alan Walker, The Neighbourhood, Flora Cash, MISSIO [...]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Leads 2019 MTV EMA Nominations

    Ariana Grande has scored seven nominations for the 2019 MTV EMAs, putting her at the head of a strongly performing field that also includes Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, each of whom received six nods. Latin American singer J Balvin garnered five nominations, and Lizzo and Taylor Swift both received four. Grande [...]

  • Bob Hope

    Thanks for the Memory: How Leo Robin Helped Usher In the Golden Age of Song in Film

    The centerpiece of Scott Ora’s cluttered San Fernando Valley apartment is the 1939 Oscar his step-grandfather, the late lyricist Leo Robin, was presented for co-writing “Thanks for the Memory.” Sung by Bob Hope and Shirley Ross in the film “The Big Broadcast of 1938,” the trophy sits proudly on the piano where Robin worked on [...]

  • Jessye NormanThe FT Weekend Oxford Literary

    Jessye Norman, Grammy-Winning Opera Singer, Dies at 74

    Jessye Norman, a heralded soprano opera singer who won four Grammy Awards and the National Medal of Arts, has died at the age of 74, according to a statement from a representative for her family. Norman died in New York Monday morning from septic shock and multi-organ failure secondary to complications of a spinal cord [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad