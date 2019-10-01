Republic Records Promotes Beau Benton to Senior VP of Media

Republic Records has promoted Beau Benton to Senior Vice President of Media, it was announced today by EVP of Media & Artist Relations Joseph Carozza.

In this new position, Benton will continue to spearhead campaigns for artists such as Florence + The Machine, James Blake, Kid Cudi, Post Malone, and The Weeknd in addition to rising artists including Chelsea Cutler, Evie Irie, Jeremy Zucker, Lil Tecca and Yung Gravy. He will also continue to lead campaigns for soundtrack albums including the upcoming “A Million Little Pieces,” “Charlie’s Angels” and more.

A five-year veteran of the label, Benton relocated to the Los Angeles office in 2018, leading the company’s West Coast Media operations.

“Republic Records has always fostered an environment that promotes growth and opportunity,” Benton said. “This philosophy is shared by the executive team across the board from Monte and Avery Lipman to our department head Joe Carozza. I’m very grateful to work alongside all of them, learn from them, and receive the opportunity to represent the company on their behalf in Los Angeles and further grow its presence here.”

“Not only is Beau one of the best forward thinking media executives in the business, but he has also become a true leader on our team,” Carozza said. “His new presence on the West Coast has invariably strengthened our department as a whole.”

Mr. Benton joined Republic Records in 2014 as Vice President of Media. He had previously spent 10 years at the PR agency 42West.