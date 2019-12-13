Republic Records Names Chris Blackwell Senior VP of Creative Content

Republic Records has named Chris Blackwell senior vice president of creative content & development, it was announced today by co-founders Monte and Avery Lipman and general manager Jim Roppo.

According to the announcement, Blackwell will lead creative development for film, television and premium platform projects set to feature and showcase Republic Records artists. His responsibilities include establishing partnerships to create, develop, and release programming for digital, streaming and broadcast. A full production slate will be announced soon.

About joining Republic Records, Blackwell said, “Republic is home to the biggest and most venerable roster in the world. There’s so much talent in terms of the artists and the executive team. I’m excited to work together with everyone to bring a new and fresh perspective when it comes to original content featuring these acts.”

Lipman added, “Chris’ invaluable entrepreneurial skillset is suited for an ever-changing marketplace. His fresh perspective and unique outlook on our business will serve as a tremendous catalyst for Republic Records and our artists.”

Blackwell’s career includes four years at All Def Media where he rapidly advanced through the ranks from Director of Social to C.E.O. in 2019. Throughout his tenure at the company he led the creation and release of some of several iconic live, digital and media franchises in music including the popular “Arts & Raps.,” “Plan B,” “Crossroads” and “Traffic Jams” in partnership with Universal Music Group. His previous experience includes stints at MCN leader Fullscreen and Australian streetwear line Zanerobe.

He is based in the label’s New York and Los Angeles headquarters.