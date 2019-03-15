×
How to Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers' Concert at Egypt's Pyramids Today

Variety Staff

Red Hot Chili Peppers will livestream their performance at Egypt’s legendary pyramids in Giza today: The show will be broadcast from the band’s YouTube page as well as on Twitter and Facebook, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

“Before each new place my body tingled with excitement, a yearning for a new mystery to unfold, a fascination with a new culture, the possibility of new friends, tasting new food, smelling new tastes, absorbing new rhythms,” the band’s cofounder and bassist, Flea, said in a statement. “Learning. Learning. Learning. It is happening right now, my heart is abuzz with joy at the prospect of performing in Egypt. I’m so grateful and humbled for the experience.”

The group has been at work on the 12th studio album of their 35-year career, although drummer Chad Smith told SiriusXM (via Rolling Stone) that progress has been halted by the California wild fires last fall. “We started working on it, which for us is just getting in a room and making some noise together,” he told Sirius XM. “And then the fires came, and the house we were working in – there was no damage, it didn’t burn down, but we couldn’t get back in there.” The group performed at a concert to benefit victims of the Woolsey Fire in January, and last month teamed up with Post Malone for a performance at the Grammy Awards.

