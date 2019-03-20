FKA Twigs, Teyana Taylor, Rosalia, Tierra Whack Lead Red Bull Music Festival New York Lineup

Now in its seventh year, the Red Bull Music Festival New York has long featured some of the most adventurous programming of any music experience in the business, and that continues this year’s installment, which will feature unique performances from FKA twigs, Rosalía, Teyana Taylor, Tierra Whack, Holly Herndon and many others at venues all across the city. The series launches on April 30; tickets went on sale today, Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m. ET via redbull.com/nyc.

Highlights include FKA Twigs’ premiere of an “intimate and dramatic live show” at the Park Avenue Armory, the debut of Taylor’s “spectacular audio-visual experience” called “House of Petunia,” and a festival-opening set from Latin Grammy-winning Rosalía with a full live band, dancers and LED visuals. Also, Tierra Whack will stage an “immersive show” at the iconic Rainbow Room, and composer and sound artist Holly Herndon will premiere a new live show called “Proto” from her new album of the same name, incorporating eight vocalists, Spawn (a nascent machine intelligence), machine learning specialists, choreographers, and visual artists.

Other shows include rapper/producer JPEGMAFIA, New York’s Onyx Collective, artist/activist Moor Mother and Ugandan DJ Kampire, among others.

Over the past few years the wide-ranging festival has premiered innovative performances from Solange (at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum), Giorgio Moroder, Anohni and Oneohtrix and conversations with D’Angelo, Brian Eno, Erykah Badu, George Clinton and A$AP Rocky, among many other performances and happenings.

Head over to redbull.com/nyc for the full schedule, information on the artists and to purchase tickets.