Recording Academy Reveals New Board of Trustees Officers

Variety Staff

Grammy trustees
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Recording Academy

The Recording Academy has revealed its newly elected officers of its board of trustees. Music producer Harvey Mason Jr. serves as chair of the board, Placement Music’s Tammy Hurt was elected vice chair, music executive Terry Hemmings was re-elected secretary/treasurer and Swan Songs’ Christine Albert takes the position of chair emeritus.

The appointments became effective on June 1. The vote was held at the organization’s annual spring board of trustees meeting in May. Recording Academy president/CEO Deborah Dugan is set to assume leadership of the organization this summer.

Said Neil Portnow, the Academy’s outgoing president/CEO: “We are thrilled with the diversity and depth of music industry experience embodied by our new slate of National Officers. These esteemed and talented individuals will continue to carry out the mission of this organization which works on behalf of all music creators and professionals year-round.”

Mason Jr. has worked with Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Elton John and Justin Timberlake and has produced songs for “Dreamgirls,” “Sparkle,” “Shrek” and the “Pitch Perfect” franchise. A longtime advocate of the Grammy programs GRAMMY in the Schools and MusiCares, Mason is also involved with Ronald McDonald House, the American Cancer Society and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

Hurt comes from Atlanta where she has served on the board of the Recording Academy’s Atlanta chapter for 14 years. She’s the managing partner of Placement Music and an openly LGBTQ officer of the Academy.

Hemmings’ background is as president/CEO of Sony Music’s Provident Music Group, which houses Essential Records, Reunion Records, Essential Worship and RCA Inspiration, among other imprints. He also oversees Provident Films (“War Room,” “Courageous”).

Albert is an independent recording artist and the founder and CEO of Swan Songs, an Austin, Texas-based nonprofit that fulfills musical last wishes. She has released 12 albums as a solo artist and as part of the folk/Americana duo Albert and Gage. She and her husband, who is also her musical collaborator, own and operate MoonHouse Studio and MoonHouse Records in Austin. Albert has served on the board of trustees of the Latin Recording Academy and the board of directors of MusiCares.

