R&B Star James Ingram Dies at 66

James IngramCape Town International Jazz Festival, Cape Town, South Africa - 30 Mar 2012
CREDIT: Gallo Images/REX/Shutterstock

James Ingram, one of the biggest stars in R&B music in the 1980s and ’90s, and a double Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee, has died at age 66.

Longtime friend Debbie Allen confirmed the news on Twitter. “I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” she wrote. “He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.”

His first No. 1 pop hit was 1982’s “Baby, Come to Me,” a duet with Patti Austin. He again topped the chart in 1990 with “I Don’t Have the Heart.”

Ingram was nominated for 14 Grammy awards from 1982 through 1996, winning for male vocal R&B performance for “One Hundred Ways” and for R&B performance by a duo or group for his collaboration with Michael McDonald, “Yah Mo B There.”

His Oscar nominations for best original song came in 1994-95 for his theme songs from “Beethoven 2” and “Junior.”

More details as they become available…

