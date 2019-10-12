Pusha T Joins Line of ‘Succession’ by Adding Rap to Nicholas Britell’s TV Theme

After being inundated with requests from fans, composer Nicholas Britell decided to remix the the original main title theme for “Succession.” Hip-hop star Pusha T has added rap vocals to the show’s instrumental theme, creating a new track titled “Puppets (Succession Remix),” released two days before the “Succession” season 2 finale air date Oct. 13.

Britell earned a 2019 Emmy for his original main title theme. It sets the tone for the HBO drama that explores power and money while telling a story about a family overseeing one of the world’s biggest media and entertainment conglomerates.

“It was an honor to be asked to put a verse on the iconic theme to ‘Succession.’ It’s awesome that one of the hardest beats of the past couple years came from a TV score,” Pusha T said in a statement. “I was excited at the opportunity to put my spin on it. I have so much respect for Nick and his team’s attention to detail and the pride they take in their work.”

Pusha T wrote and recorded the lyrics for “Puppets’ (Succesion Remix),” and Britell then remixed the track containing Pusha T’s lyrics. “The greatest rappers are true virtuosos,” said Britell. “If I was going to collaborate with anyone on this track, Pusha T was the dream choice.”