×

Rage Against the Machine Announces 2020 Reunion — Coachella Included

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello Zack de la Rocha, left, and Tom Morello of the band Rage Against the Machine perform during their headlining set at the "L.A. Rising" concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum, in Los AngelesLA Rising, Los Angeles, USA
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Coachella 2020 news is coming much sooner than expected this year. Specifically, it’s coming via Rage Again the Machine starting up an Instagram account to announce that they’re reuniting for at least a short tour next year, their first live appearances since 2011 …  with Indio on April 10 and 17 capping the quick run of shows.

The other three dates listed in the post are El Paso on March 26, Las Cruces on March 28 and Phoenix on the 30th.

During their long hiatus, Zack de la Rocha went solo, last releasing an album in 2016, while three members — Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford —joined forces with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and B-Real of Cypress Hill as Prophets Of Rage.

Given the band’s highly political nature, speculation is rampant, of course, that the 2020 timing is far from coincidental and that the band intends to make the most of rousing its fan base to take its name to heart.

Their use of social media to quietly but loudly announce new gigs follows right on the heels a similarly press-release-free tack taken the day before by My Chemical Romance. That band’s Instagram reveal of a Shrine Auditorium concert in December marked the end of a lesser break, a mere six years in MCR’s case.

More Music

  • Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello

    Rage Against the Machine Announces 2020 Reunion — Coachella Included

    Coachella 2020 news is coming much sooner than expected this year. Specifically, it’s coming via Rage Again the Machine starting up an Instagram account to announce that they’re reuniting for at least a short tour next year, their first live appearances since 2011 …  with Indio on April 10 and 17 capping the quick run [...]

  • Album Review: 'Charlie's Angels: Original Motion

    Album Review: 'Charlie's Angels: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack'

    Ariana Grande has had a sterling year-and-a-quarter, releasing the squeakily soulful “Sweetener” album in August 2018, then the equally sleek, freer and self-empowered “Thank U, Next” six months later. That’s saying nothing of Grande telling off 2019’s Grammy producers (don’t tell Ariana what songs she can and can’t perform), becoming the youngest artist to headline [...]

  • Scooter Braun

    Scooter Braun to Keynote 2019 State of the Entertainment Industry Conference

    Scooter Braun will be the keynote speaker at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Entertainment Industry Conference on Nov. 21. The music and media mogul will discuss his career as an entrepreneur and in entertainment with Variety executive editor Shirley Halperin. Braun is the founder of SB Projects, a top tier management company whose [...]

  • Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez to Perform on the American Music Awards

    Days after releasing new song “Lose You to Love Me” comes the announcement that Selena Gomez will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards, her first live TV performance in two years. She last appeared on the AMAs stage in 2017 to perform the song “Wolves.” “Lose You to Love Me” has already reached No. [...]

  • Sudan Archives Athena cover

    Album Review: Sudan Archives’ ‘Athena’

    I know what you’re thinking: “Oh great, another violin-playing, ethnomusicology-studying R&B singer. Hasn’t that been done to death?” All kidding aside, what’s most remarkable about Sudan Archives’ debut full-length is how naturally those multiple disciplines come together. While the Los Angeles-based Cincinnati native (and identical twin) also known as Brittney Parks released two promising EPs [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston Howard Stern

    SiriusXM Posts Strong Third-Quarter Results

    SiriusXM posted robust operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2019. The company’s total revenue of $2 billion was up 37% over the same period last year, seeing a considerable boost from the company’s acquisition of Pandora Media earlier this year. On a pro forma basis, revenue climbed 7% from $1.9 billion in the third quarter of [...]

  • Live Nation Posts Robust Earnings, Revenue

    Live Nation Posts Robust Earnings, Revenue Up 6% for the Year

    Live Nation posted a robust earnings report today, with $8.7 billion in revenue for the first three quarters of 2019, a 6% increase from the same period last year. The company also delivered its highest operating income and adjusted operating income quarter to date, from July 1-Sept. 30, with $260 million and $427.1 million, respectively. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad