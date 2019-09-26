Rae Sremmurd, Bazzi, Alesso to Headline X Games Aspen 2020

Today X Games has announced the musical lineup for X Games Aspen 2020, the sports, music and festival taking place at Buttermilk Mountain in Colorado, January 23-26. The 2020 event teams up some of the world’s best athletes alongside urban and electronic musical talent: hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, R&B singer Bazzi and electronic artists Alesso and Illenium.

While admission to the action sports competitions and festival village are free to the public, tickets to X Games musical performances start at $25. Fans wanting to experience all four days of action sports and music, an all-music GA ticket is available for $120.

X Games also offers several premium options for fans looking for added amenities, an up-close experience, heated viewing and more.

For the premium action sports viewing experience – the XIP Pass – grants access to the XIP tower at the base of the SuperPipe. The XIP tower offer guests complimentary gourmet food, beer and wine and the best views of the competitions at X Games Aspen. XIP pass holders will also be treated to athlete meet and greets, a private tour of the SuperPipe and a limited-edition piece of merchandise. The four-day XIP pass will also include Diamond Club music access, while daily XIP passes will grant GA access to the day’s concerts. The first 50 people to purchase four-day XIP and four-show Diamond Club passes will receive a limited-edition X Games Aspen stainless steel thermos.

The X Games Aspen 2020 music lineup (by-day) is as follows:

Friday, January 24

Rae Sremmurd

Saturday, January 25

Illenium

Alesso

Sunday, January 26

Bazzi