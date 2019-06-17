×
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke to Tour North America This Fall

Thom Yorke of Radiohead at Grant Park during Lollapalooza Music Festival on July 29, 2016, in Chicago, Illinois (Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***
CREDIT: Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Thom Yorke has confirmed “a new series of live electronic performances” to take place this fall in North America with collaborators Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri under the name Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes.

The new shows will feature Thom Yorke along with longtime Radiohead producer Godrich and visual artist Barri, performing songs from Yorke’s solo works “The Eraser” and “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes,” his project Atoms for Peace’s “Amok,” as well as new and unreleased material.

Following the September 2014 release of the “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” album, Yorke, Godrich and Barri embarked on their first tour, covering the UK, Europe and Japan throughout 2015.

Following the reissue of “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” in December 2017 reissue on XL Recordings, the trio made its U.S. debut, headlining theaters in Los Angeles and Oakland and appearing at the Day For Night Festival in Houston. More recently, the trio played a series of U.S. dates November 23 through December 22, 2018.

Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes North American Tour 2019:

9/26 – Laval, Quebec – Place Bell
9/27 – Toronto – Scotiabank Arena
9/29 – Pittsburgh – Stage AE
9/30 – Columbus – Express Live!
10/4 – Austin – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Zilker Park
10/6 – Atlanta – Fox Theatre
10/9 – New Orleans – Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts
10/11 – Austin – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Zilker Park
10/18 – Berkeley – Greek Theatre
10/20 – Seattle – Paramount Theatre
10/21 – Vancouver – Orpheum
10/22 – Portland – The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/25 – Santa Barbara – Santa Barbara Bowl
10/26 – Las Vegas – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
10/29 – Los Angeles – Greek Theatre

Previously announced Europe and Asia dates:

7/2 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
7/3 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
7/4 – Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux Jazz Festival
7/6 – Ewijk, Netherlands – Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
7/7 – Paris, France – Philharmonie de Paris, Days Off Festival
7/8 – Paris, France – Philharmonie de Paris, Days Off Festival
7/11 – Bilbao, Spain – BBK Live Festival
7/13 – Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival
7/16 – Barolo, Italy – Collisioni Festival
7/17 – Codroipo, Italy – Villa Manin
7/18 – Ferrara, Italy – Piazza Castello
7/20 – Perugia, Italy – Arena Santa Giuliana, Umbria Jazz Festival
7/21 – Rome, Italy – Roma Summer Fest, Cavea
7/26 – Yuzawa-Cho, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival
7/28 – Seoul, South Korea – Olympic Hall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    Thom Yorke has confirmed "a new series of live electronic performances" to take place this fall in North America with collaborators Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri under the name Tomorrow's Modern Boxes. The new shows will feature Thom Yorke along with longtime Radiohead producer Godrich and visual artist Barri, performing songs from Yorke's solo works "The [...]

