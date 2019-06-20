×
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke to Release Solo Album Accompanied by Paul Thomas Anderson Film

Jem Aswad

Radiohead - Thom YorkeRadiohead in concert at Old Trafford LCCC, Manchester, UK - 04 Jul 2017
CREDIT: Danny Payne/REX/Shutterstock

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke’s new solo studio album, “Anima,” will be released digitally on June 27 on XL Recordings, he announced today. The album’s digital release will be accompanied by a “one-reeler,” also entitled “Anima,” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (“Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” “There Will Be Blood”) and set to three tracks from the new album. The “one-reeler” will be available to watch exclusively via Netflix, also on June 27. A trailer can be viewed below:


The album’s physical release will follow on July 19. It will be avaiblel on CD, black double vinyl, limited edition orange double vinyl, and a deluxe 180g heavyweight orange double vinyl which includes a 40-page book of lyrics, and pencil drawings by Stanley Donwood and Dr Tchock.

The announcement includes the following definition of the album’s title: “Definition of anima: an individual’s true inner self that in the analytic psychology of C. G. Jung reflects archetypal ideals of conduct  also: an inner feminine part of the male personality — compare ANIMUS, PERSONA.”

The album will feature several songs that were debuted live over the course of Thom Yorke, Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri’s “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” — new tour dates were announced earlier this week.

The tracklisting for “Anima” is as follows:

  • Traffic
  • Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)
  • Twist
  • Dawn Chorus
  • I Am A Very Rude Person
  • Not The News
  • The Axe
  • Impossible Knots
  • Runwayaway

The bonus track “(Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You for Coming)” will be available exclusively on vinyl versions of the album.

