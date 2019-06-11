×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Radiohead Respond to Leak by Releasing 18 Hours of ‘OK Computer’ Sessions

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Radiohead Santa Barbara
CREDIT: Stuart Oldham, Variety

After hackers leaked 18 hours of mostly previously unreleased outtakes from Radiohead’s “OK Computer” sessions, the band have responded by officially releasing the recordings on the online music service Bandcamp. The recordings will be available for £18 (about $23) for 18 days, and proceeds will go to Extinction Rebellion, an ecological activist group that recently staged protests in London.

Hackers had attempted to hold the recordings, which date from the sessions for the band’s classic 1997 album, for ransom; when that failed, they leaked them online last week.

In a statement, the band’s Jonny Greenwood wrote: “We got hacked last week — someone stole Thom’s minidisk archive from around the time of ‘OK Computer,’ and reportedly demanded $150,000 on threat of releasing it. So instead of complaining — much — or ignoring it, we’re releasing all 18 hours on Bandcamp in aid of Extinction Rebellion. Just for the next 18 days. So for £18 you can find out if we should have paid that ransom.

Related

“Never intended for public consumption (though some clips did reach the cassette in the ‘OK Computer’ reissue) it’s only tangentially interesting. And very, very long. Not a phone download. Rainy out, isn’t it though?”

A few selections from the set, which consists primarily of alternate versions of songs from the album, as well as tunes that were not issued until years later, were released on the 20th anniversary reissue of the album, “OKNOTOK.”

Thom Yorke wrote of the 1.8 gigabyte collection, according to The Guardian, “It’s not v interesting. There’s a lot of it … as it’s out there it may as well be out there until we all get bored and move on.”

Extinction Rebellion thanked the band, describing its gift as “unprecedented support,” according to The Guardian. “The climate and ecological emergency demands courage, truth-telling and generosity like never before,” it said in a statement. “We are so grateful to Radiohead for showing us how that’s done, both now and in the lead-up to the April rebellion. Words are inadequate but actions do change the world.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Music

  • Radiohead Santa Barbara

    Radiohead Respond to Leak by Releasing 18 Hours of ‘OK Computer’ Sessions

    After hackers leaked 18 hours of mostly previously unreleased outtakes from Radiohead’s “OK Computer” sessions, the band have responded by officially releasing the recordings on the online music service Bandcamp. The recordings will be available for £18 (about $23) for 18 days, and proceeds will go to Extinction Rebellion, an ecological activist group that recently [...]

  • Bob Dylan Madison Square Garden 1975

    Martin Scorsese, Musicians Talk Bob Dylan at 'Rolling Thunder Revue' Film Premiere

    Bob Dylan doesn’t provide Martin Scorsese with any easy answers regarding his unorthodox 1975 tour of the Northeast and Canada billed as the Rolling Thunder Revue. “I don’t remember any of it,” Dylan says, decades later, in “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese,” the director’s new documentary on the tour. “What [...]

  • Hailie Sahar, Angel Bismark Curiel, Indya

    'Pose' Stars Talk Madonna's 'Vogue' in Season Two

    Madonna’s 1990 hit “Vogue” is an essential tool for Pose’s second season. The song is played in the first episode to not only mark that there’s been jump of about three years between seasons one and two, but also to show how the song helped the ballroom scene of mostly LGBTQ people of color cross over [...]

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Tyler Perry to Receive Ultimate Icon Award at 2019 BET Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

    BET Networks has announced Tyler Perry will be honored with the Ultimate Icon Award at the 19th annual “BET Awards.” The multi-hyphenate talent will be presented with the award for his continued cultural impact in the entertainment industry at the 2019 “BET Awards” on June 23. Most recently, Perry wrote, directed and starred in “A Madea Family [...]

  • 'Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan

    Film Review: 'Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese'

    In the summer of 1975, in the middle of recording his album “Desire,” Bob Dylan decided that he wanted to go on tour again, but that he also wanted a break. A break from the crowds, from the press scrutiny, maybe even from his own stardom. So in the fall of that year, he launched [...]

  • Woodstock 50 Loses Festival Site as

    Woodstock 50 Vows to Find New Venue After Watkins Glen Raceway Pulls Out

    UPDATED: The beleaguered Woodstock 50 festival needs to find a new site: Watkins Glen International Raceway announced today in a statement that it has pulled out. But lest anyone think that’s the final blow for the seemingly star-crossed festival, its indefatigable organizers have announced that Woodstock 50 will still proceed at a different locale, yet [...]

  • Bo Burnham Boards 'Sesame Street' Movie

    Bo Burnham Boards 'Sesame Street' Movie for Warner Bros.

    Bo Burnham is on his way to Sesame Street. The “Eighth Grade” director is set to contribute songs to a Warner Bros. live-action adaptation of the popular children’s show, which will hit theaters Jan. 15, 2021. “Portlandia” director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel is helming the musical, co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM. Also attached to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad