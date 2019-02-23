R. Kelly Turns Himself in to Chicago Police

R. Kelly, who was indicted Friday afternoon on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, turned himself in to a Chicago police station on Friday night.

He is set to appear for a bond hearing on Saturday.

The incidents — in which three of the alleged victims were minors — took place between 1998 and 2010. The victims were identified only by their initials in the press conference and legal documents.

The indictment came just days after sex tape reportedly surfaced featuring Kelly engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl, according to CNN and the New Yorker. A grand jury was reportedly convened in the case in Cook County, Illinois, earlier this week, and TMZ reported early Friday that two women had testified.

Kelly has multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him dating back 25 years, although he has never been convicted. Most recently, two women came forward in a press conference on Thursday, accusing Kelly of misconduct when they were 16 and 15 years old, respectively.

“Surviving R. Kelly,” a harrowing docuseries that aired on Lifetime earlier this year, renewed interest in the allegations against Kelly. Following the release of the series, Foxx urged others with stories about the musician to come forward. In late January, she announced she received 12 responses about Kelly and was evaluating with her office on how to move forward with legal action. In a statement released to Variety on Friday, a rep for the Lifetime network said, “We are proud that Lifetime was able to provide a platform for survivors to be heard.”

The surfacing of the alleged sex tape, which reportedly shows Kelly “sexually assaulting an underage girl,” seemed to push the case forward. CNN and the New Yorker reported on Feb. 14 that prosecutors were moving to indict him.

Kelly has consistently denied any wrongdoing.