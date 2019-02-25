R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Abuse Charges

R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges of criminal sexual abuse leveled against him.

A Chicago judge has set the R&B singer’s bond at $1 million on Friday for 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were minors, in incidents that took place between 1998 and 2010. He will have his first court date on March 8.

Kelly has multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him dating back 25 years, although he has never been convicted. Most recently, two women came forward in a press conference Thursday, accusing Kelly of misconduct when they were 16 and 15 years old, respectively.

