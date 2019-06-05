×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, ‘Soulless’ Author Jim DeRogatis Talk R. Kelly Allegations

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
And released by the Chicago Police Dept., R&B singer R. Kelly is photographed during booking at a police station in Chicago, Il. R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves, is due in court Saturday after being charged with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17R Kelly Investigation, Chicago, USA - 22 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While money, fame and power are the methods that have enabled R. Kelly to allegedly abuse dozens of women over nearly 30 years, there’s little question that his music has provided the strongest protection of all. Most of the women accusing him of sexual impropriety were either attracted by his talent and fame or had musical aspirations of their own.

And music was at the center of a talk about Kelly between #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, writer Jamilah Lemiuex and reporter Jim DeRogatis, who has pursued the allegations against Kelly for nearly 20 years and recently published “Soulless: The Case Against R.Kelly,” held at The Greene Space in New York on Tuesday night.

DeRogatis asked Burke about the dilemma presented by enjoying Kelly’s music in light of the claims against the singer.

“In order to end sexual violence, we have to interrupt sexual violence wherever we see it,” Burke said. “In order to interrupt sexual violence, we have to recognize what causes it. It’s not difficult because the music is good — it’s difficult because we are steeped in it. Everywhere we look, everywhere it’s a part of our lives. We are surrounded by the culture that allows the violence, and the violence is deeply pervasive.”

Related

Burke continued by saying that listeners may be complicit in the continuation of abuse if they still stream and seek out the music. The panelists discussed separating art from the artist, which Lemiuex said is easy when R. Kelly’s music leaves “breadcrumbs,” but may be harder with other artists.

“If I can separate somehow Bill Cosby from ‘The Cosby Show’ because it’s a show about family and parenting and middle class values in a black [New York]  household, anything that sounds like a sexual innuendo is going to trigger something,” Lemiuex said. “But when you’re listening to [R.Kelly] who’s giving you breadcrumbs, who’s writing ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number,’ that ‘I’m the Pied Piper,’ everything is about this thing that we know has to do with teenage girls.”

Coming from a place of wanting to change the culture, Burke said, it is vital that listeners make the conscious decision to turn the music off and express why they’re doing so.

“You have to believe that it’s possible for us to get there, and if you do, let me give you a litany of ways that you can contribute to that,” Burke said. “One of those ways is turning off that music and being vocal about why, and make sure that other people know you’re vocal about why because I’m trying to shut down this culture, all right?”

In a question and answer session after the talk, one audience member asked DeRogatis if he thought that the late alleged survivor, musician and R. Kelly’s late former protege Aaliyah — whom he briefly married when she was 15 and he was 27 — would have come forward about the abuse. In his response, he said that if she had told him, he might have taken personal action.

“I’m glad that she didn’t tell me,” DeRogatis replied, “because I would’ve felt compelled to kill him.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Music

  • Dave Matthews Band

    Dave Matthews Band Named as UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador

    The Dave Matthews Band has been chosen as a Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations Environment Programme for their environmental advocacy and fan engagement to take care of the planet. Since 2005, the rock band has partnered with the nonprofit organization Reverb on the BamaGreen Project, an ambitious set of environmental efforts taken on the [...]

  • Jussie Smollett Empire

    Jussie Smollett Will Not Return to 'Empire,' Lee Daniels Says

    UPDATED: “Jussie [Smollett] will NOT be returning to ‘Empire,'” series co-creator Lee Daniels said Tuesday. Daniels was responding to a Variety report in which multiple production sources said that “Empire’s” writing staff was breaking ideas for the show’s sixth and final season with the expectation that Smollett would appear in the back half of the 18-episode [...]

  • Rosalía Vila Tobella

    Rosalía Signs With Universal Music Publishing Group

    Latin newcomer Rosalía has signed a worldwide co-publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group. Over the course of two albums, Rosalia has placed the revered, centuries-old genre of flamenco — in which she received a degree from Barcelona’s Catalonia College of Music — into challenging contemporary contexts that fuse alternative, electronic and R&B. Signed to [...]

  • Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas

    Behind the Jonas Brothers' Emotional New Documentary 'Chasing Happiness'

    Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas are back with a vengeance, and Monday night’s premiere of their documentary “Chasing Happiness” proved it. It was full Jonas Brothers pandemonium outside the Regency Bruin Theatre in Westwood, with fans lining both sides of the street and waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of the reunited band. But [...]

  • Clarence Avant at 'The Black Godfather'

    'Black Godfather' Premiere Draws Music, Sports, Politics Heavies to Clarence Avant Doc

    For all of the Hollywood heavyweights — including Quincy Jones, Jamie Foxx, Sean Combs, Chadwick Boseman and Queen Latifah — who flocked to Monday’s premiere of Netflix’s “The Black Godfather” at Paramount Studios, the vibe was more akin to a family affair. That’s literally what this doc about the life and times of pioneering music [...]

  • spotify stations

    Spotify’s Stations App Now Available in the U.S.

    Spotify’s personalized radio app Stations is now available to U.S. consumers: The free app, which offers music fans a way to stream curated and personalized radio stations similar to Pandora, debuted on the U.S. App Store and Google Play Monday. Techcrunch was first to spot the release Tuesday. “Easily create stations for all the music [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad