R. Kelly Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Speaks Out, Saying She Is a ‘Victim’

Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends, who has been living with him since she was 19, is opening up about her experience with the singer, saying that she is “a victim” of his sexual and psychological abuse. Kelly has been incarcerated since July on multiple allegations of sexual abuse in three states.

Until recently, Savage was one of Kelly’s defenders, speaking out on his behalf in Gayle King’s interview with the singer earlier this year and appearing in the courtroom when he was arraigned in New York in August.

In her first post to a Patreon page created to share her testimonials, Savage, 24, recounted how the pair first met, what their early relationship was like, and how it allegedly devolved into controlling and invasive behavior.

She explained that after meeting the 52-year-old rapper, who she refers to by his given name, Robert, at a concert in 2015, he flew her and a friend to California, promising her that he’d help her realize her dreams of becoming a model and singer.

“Robert would always look at me in a sexual way the first couple of times we met occasionally,” she wrote. She continued that after she gave him her CD, he said he could help her become like the late R&B artist Aaliyah, who Kelly illegally married in 1994 when she was 15.

“He would say it exactly like this ‘Baby girl you are going to be the next Aaliyah,'” she wrote. Savage explained that all her expenses were covered by Kelly, and that she recorded a few songs in his studio that have “never seen the day of light.”

“Robert told me soo many lies my 19 year old mind believed everyone of one them.”

She wrote that in 2015, she fell in love with Kelly, but after a few months, Kelly began telling her to always address him as “master” or “daddy.”

“It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names,” the post reads. “If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.”

Savage also referred to a basement that she was not allowed to enter, and wrote that he employed multiple assistants at his home. She says they never spoke to her, but watched her, even as she showered.

“I can say I didn’t have any type of privacy at all now that I think of it. If I showered one of his assistant would have to be by the door while I shower. At the moment I kept thinking to myself why is all of this, does he think I will run away? Or go back home. That’s exactly what he thought he didn’t want me to leave at all.”

Telephone calls to her parents were not allowed to occur in private, and Savage says she was sometimes told what to say.

“’All this can stop today, you want a career?'” Kelly would allegedly ask her. “‘Or do you want to live a normal life[?]'”

Savage had teased the release of the post on Instagram after a two-year hiatus from social media, writing that “things I am going to reveal that was sweared not to see the day of light — by NDA. I am risking my life for many others.”

Savage’s accounts are very similar to other girls and women who have claimed Kelly abused them, particularly in the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.” Savage said in the past that lived with Kelly willingly and that her estranged parents’ claims that he had brainwashed her are false. She and Azriel Clary, 21, Kelly’s other most recent girlfriend, recently sent a video to TMZ stating that they were still living together in Kelly’s Trump Tower condo in Chicago.

The office of Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s attorney, did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. Gerald Griggs, an attorney for Savage’s parents, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but had retweeted an article about Joycelyn’s Patreon post on Saturday afternoon.

Kelly has denied all claims of physical or sexual abuse and domestic violence.