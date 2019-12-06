×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joycelyn Savage Denies Creating Patreon Account Exposing R. Kelly

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joycelyn Savage, Azriel Clary. Azriel Clary, left, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, leave the the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago following R&B star R. Kelly's first court appearance on sexual abuse charges. "CBS This Morning" interviews with the two women who live with Kelly ? Savage and Clary ? will air Thursday, March 7R Kelly Investigations Interview, Chicago, USA - 23 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Matt Marton/AP/Shutterstock

One of R. Kelly’s longtime girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, has come forward publicly to refute claims that she’s turned on the R&B singer after an Instagram account claiming to be her suggested as much.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Savage, first reading pre-written statements on her cell phone, strongly denies the assertion that she had left Kelly due to alleged abuse. “I am truly tired of all the lies that they are saying about the man we love so much and our best friend R. Kelly,” she said, speaking on behalf of herself and another of Kelly’s girlfriends, Azriel Clary. “It has been said that I have left him, and he has abused me, and all kinds of nonsense. I have said before none of it is true. It is a shame how they are treating him. It is so wrong on so many levels and he does not deserve this. I am not going to be a part of the assassination of R. Kelly’s name, music career, and his character.”

A person identifying themselves as Savage posted an image on social media on Nov. 22 that read: “There’s something I need to reveal, something I should’ve talked about a long time ago. This is my story!”

It was quickly followed by an invitation to pay for access to a Patreon account, also purportedly belonging to Savage. The account had belonged to Savage at one point, her family’s attorney Gerald Griggs told Buzzfeed. “She had access to that Instagram and was using it in 2017.” At the time, her parents did not deny or confirm that the account belonged to their daughter, from whom they have been estranged since shortly after she met Kelly at the age of 19 (she’s now 24), which gave further credibility to the account.

Savage says in the video released on Dec. 4: “That is not my instagram. Someone is impersonating me. I just want everyone to know we still support him and we will never betray him. Me and Azriel will forever love him. I truly apologize to all of the fans that have been going through this tough time and I truly understand. It has been hell for me and Azriel as well.”

Variety is among numerous publications that posted the statements made in the Patreon post. Three days later, Patreon suspended the account, saying it had reason to believe the account-holder had committed fraud.

Savage goes on to suggest that a fair trial poses a particularly difficult challenge in Kelly’s case. “How will we ever be able to get a fair trial anywhere in the world with all these lies that are being told on him? Please free him and let him come home in peace. I promise you, he is not the person you guys think he is. He is the best thing that has ever happened to me and Azriel.”

Kelly’s legal problems don’t end there. He is also reportedly facing bribery charges for the fake ID he allegedly used to marry the late singer Aaliyah in 1994. She was 15 at the time and he was 27.

More Music

  • Joycelyn Savage, Azriel Clary. Azriel Clary,

    Joycelyn Savage Denies Creating Patreon Account Exposing R. Kelly

    One of R. Kelly’s longtime girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, has come forward publicly to refute claims that she’s turned on the R&B singer after an Instagram account claiming to be her suggested as much. In a video obtained by TMZ, Savage, first reading pre-written statements on her cell phone, strongly denies the assertion that she had [...]

  • Jagged Little Pill review

    Broadway Review: 'Jagged Little Pill'

    Nearly 25 years after “Jagged Little Pill” hit the shelves of record stores, Alanis Morissette’s innovative 1995 album has arrived on Broadway under the muscular direction of Diane Paulus, who launched this galvanic production at the American Repertory Theater. The show’s supportive book by screenwriter Diablo Cody interprets Morissette’s musical idiom as a universal domestic [...]

  • Who album cover

    Album Review: The Who's 'Who'

    Not only did the death wish expressed 55 years ago in “My Generation” not come true, but the Who have now become the first major rock act of their generation to come up with a whole album that’s actually about getting old. And this from an outfit that pretty much entirely skipped its own middle age, [...]

  • Billie Eilish Makes Her Directorial Debut

    Billie Eilish Makes Her Directorial Debut With ‘Xanny’ Video (Watch)

    In a week with lots of other Billie Eilish things going on — including Variety’s two cover stories, her acoustic performance at Apple’s headquarters and, not least, reports of a multi-million-dollar documentary deal with Apple — a new video from the 17-year-old singer has also arrived. The clip — for the song “Xanny,” from her [...]

  • CMJ Music Marathon to Relaunch in

    CMJ Music Marathon to Relaunch in 2020

    CMJ Music Marathon, the New York-based music festival and conference ran from 1978 until 2016, is apparently relaunching next year. Details are scant, but a tweet from the company’s official account said that the festival is under “new management” — which means that its most-recent CEO, Adam Klein, who was ordered by a judge to [...]

  • Megan Thee Stallion Swae Lee Victoria

    Variety's 2019 Hitmakers and Hitbreakers Revealed

    It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2019 and the horse it rode in on — or the horse that dominated the conversation: Lil Nas X’s. The year in pop has been largely defined by a gay black man peddling country tropes, an all-shapes-and-sizes-glorifying soul shouter and a waif who felt like Kate Bush reincarnated [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad