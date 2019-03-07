R. Kelly Talks Family, Financial Troubles in Part 2 of Gayle King Interview (Watch)

R. Kelly talked about his family and his financial situation in the second part of his highly emotional interview with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” on Thursday. The singer was taken into police custody on Wednesday just hours after the first part of the special aired, due to his failure to pay around $165,000 in child support; he remains in jail.

Kelly spent three days in jail last month after being arrested on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims — three of whom were minors — on Feb. 22. Finally a female fan from suburban Chicago provided him with bail money.

Kelly addressed his financial troubles with King.

“So many people have been stealing my money, people who are connected to my account, so I went to the Bank of America for the first time by myself about three weeks ago. I was so tired of not knowing where my money is, what my publishing is.”

King, who seemed surprised that Kelly had never before gone to a bank by himself, asked Kelly about the reports of cash settlements to his accusers.

“Lies,” he said. He added that his money in the bank, which contained $350,000, was in the process of being transferred to another account at the time he was arrested in February. He became emotional when discussing his inability to pay child support.

“How can I pay child support if my ex-wife is destroying my name and I can’t work?,” he sobbed. “How can I work? How can I get paid?”

He denied abusing his ex-wife. “She is not telling the truth, [although] I love her to death. I’m not disrespecting her. Someone said I hog-tied her, I don’t know how to hoe-tie people! This is real! This is not a lie. What kind of woman would tear down a dad who’s trying to have a relationship with their kids?,” although he later said his current relationship with them is “zero.”

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, two of the women whom their parents claim are being held by Kelly in a “sex cult,” spoke with King as well — although the CBS host noted that Kelly was standing within earshot. They claimed that they both are in a romantic relationship with Kelly and are “very happy” and that their parents are “basically out here just to get money.” Clary also claimed that her parents tried to get her to participate in sex videos with Kelly in order to black mail him.

Kelly has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing.

Watch the interviews below.



