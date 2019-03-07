×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

R. Kelly Talks Family, Financial Troubles in Part 2 of Gayle King Interview (Watch)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBS THIS MORNING co-host Gayle King sat down with R&B singer R. Kelly Tuesday in Chicago for his first television interview since he was arrested on 10 sexual abuse charges. The interview airs Wednesday, March 6 and Thursday, March 7, on CBS THIS MORNING (7:00-9:00 AM) on the CBS Television Network. Photo Credit: CBS/Lazarus Jean-Baptiste ÃÂ©2019CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: John Paul Filo

R. Kelly talked about his family and his financial situation in the second part of his highly emotional interview with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” on Thursday. The singer was taken into police custody on Wednesday just hours after the first part of the special aired, due to his failure to pay around $165,000 in child support; he remains in jail.

Kelly spent three days in jail last month after being arrested on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims — three of whom were minors — on Feb. 22. Finally a female fan from suburban Chicago provided him with bail money.

Kelly addressed his financial troubles with King.

“So many people have been stealing my money, people who are connected to my account, so I went to the Bank of America for the first time by myself about three weeks ago. I was so tired of not knowing where my money is, what my publishing is.”

King, who seemed surprised that Kelly had never before gone to a bank by himself, asked Kelly about the reports of cash settlements to his accusers.

“Lies,” he said. He added that his money in the bank, which contained $350,000, was in the process of being transferred to another account at the time he was arrested in February. He became emotional when discussing his inability to pay child support.

Related

“How can I pay child support if my ex-wife is destroying my name and I can’t work?,” he sobbed. “How can I work? How can I get paid?”

He denied abusing his ex-wife. “She is not telling the truth, [although] I love her to death. I’m not disrespecting her. Someone said I hog-tied her, I don’t know how to hoe-tie people! This is real! This is not a lie. What kind of woman would tear down a dad who’s trying to have a relationship with their kids?,” although he later said his current relationship with them is “zero.”

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, two of the women whom their parents claim are being held by Kelly in a “sex cult,” spoke with King as well — although the CBS host noted that Kelly was standing within earshot. They claimed that they both are in a romantic relationship with Kelly and are “very happy” and that their parents are “basically out here just to get money.” Clary also claimed that her parents tried to get her to participate in sex videos with Kelly in order to black mail him.

Kelly has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing.

Watch the interviews below.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More TV

  • Alicia Keys61st Annual Grammy Awards, Show,

    Grammys Generate More Social Impact Than Oscars, According to Nielsen (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Oscars may be the most-watched awards show on TV — but when it comes to social media, it’s the Grammys that garners the most attention. That’s according to Nielsen, which has finished calculating its Social Content Ratings for the just-ended awards season. Nielsen monitored social activity for every awards show that aired between Aug. [...]

  • CBS THIS MORNING co-host Gayle King

    R. Kelly Talks Family, Financial Troubles in Part 2 of Gayle King Interview (Watch)

    R. Kelly talked about his family and his financial situation in the second part of his highly emotional interview with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” on Thursday. The singer was taken into police custody on Wednesday just hours after the first part of the special aired, due to his failure to pay around $165,000 [...]

  • Italy's Cattleya Producing Female Detective Series

    Italy's Cattleya Producing Female Detective Series 'Petra' for Sky

    Cattleya, the Italian company behind hit series “Gomorrah” and Amazon’s upcoming “ZeroZeroZero,” is making its first foray into the detective genre with “Petra,” featuring a hard-boiled female inspector played by actress Paola Cortellesi. The four-part Italian-language series is being produced as an original for Sky Italia. Production has kicked off in Genoa with Italy’s Maria [...]

  • Documentary on George Harrison’s HandMade Films

    Documentary on George Harrison’s HandMade Films in the Works From AMC U.K.

    The story of groundbreaking British film studio HandMade Films, which was founded by former Beatle George Harrison and made such films as “Monty Python’s Life of Brian,” will be told in “An Accidental Studio,” a feature documentary from AMC U.K. for its international networks. The film will be the first original from AMC U.K. and [...]

  • Isabel Coixet Moves Into TV Series

    Isabel Coixet Moves Into TV Series With ‘Foodie Love’ for HBO Europe

    Famed Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet, whose credits include multi-prized “The Secret Life of Words” and “The Bookshop,” is directing her first TV series, “Foodie Love,” for HBO Europe. Coixet is just back from the Berlin Film Festival where her Netflix movie, “Elisa and Marcela,” played in competition. She will now serve up her first series [...]

  • Riverdale -- "Chapter Thirty-Three: Shadow of

    'Riverdale' Pays Tribute to Luke Perry

    The CW’s Archie Comics-inspired teen drama “Riverdale” dedicated its first episode back on-air after series regular Luke Perry’s untimely passing to the late actor. After the episode ended, an “in memoriam” card came up with his name and the years of his birth and death (1966-2019). The Mar. 6 episode entitled “Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk [...]

  • French Stewart Mike Lane

    French Stewart, Mike Lane Join NBC Comedy Pilot 'Like Magic'

    Both French Stewart and Mike Lane have joined the NBC single-cam comedy pilot “Like Magic” in series regular roles, Variety has learned. The project is a workplace comedy that follows an optimistic young woman (Jee Young Han) pursuing her dream to be a headlining magician in the eccentric and ego-driven world of the Magic Palace. Stewart [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad