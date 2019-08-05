×

R. Kelly Charged With Sexual Crimes in Minnesota

By
Jem Aswad

R Kelly Sexual Assult Accusations Mugshot
CREDIT: Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

R. Kelly has been charged with a sexual crime against an underage girl in Minneapolis in 2001, according to a press conference just held in the city.

In discussing the charges at a press conference, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Kelly is charged with engaging in prostitution with someone under the age of 18 and hiring, offering or agreeing to hire someone for sexual contact. The victim, an autograph seeker, was paid $200, according to prosecutors, to have sexual relations with the musician at his Minneapolis hotel, according to Paul Blume at Fox 9 in the city. 

The victim was under 18 but at least 16 years old at the time, Freeman said, and specifically the incident involved “dancing and sexual contact.”

More to come …

