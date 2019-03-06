×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

R. Kelly Arrested for Failure to Pay Child Support

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Musician R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center for a hearing in his child support case at the Daley Center, in Chicago. Kelly was charged last month with sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls. He's pleaded not guiltyR Kelly Investigation, Chicago, USA - 06 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Matt Marton/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Just hours after R. Kelly’s emotional appearance on “CBS This Morning” today, the embattled singer was taken into custody in Chicago after a child-support hearing, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The singer — pictured above arriving in court today — left the courtroom in handcuffs and a rep for the sheriff’s office told the paper he is returning to Cook County Jail, where he spent three days after being arrested on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims — three of whom were minors — on Feb. 22.

Last month, a Cook County judge issued an order that would send Kelly to jail if he did not pay $161,663 he owes his ex-wife, Drea Kelly — who was among multiple women who alleged sexual misconduct against the singer in the recent Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” — by 10 a.m. today.

Kelly is estranged from the three children from his 10-year marriage to Drea, which ended in divorce in 2009. During his interview on “CBS This Morning,” he became quite emotional when talking about his children. “I’m not really fighting for my career here — I’m fighting for my rights and I’m fighting to have a relationship with my kids, more than anything, because I missed a lot of years of their life. They love me, I love them,” he said, welling up. When interviewer Gayle King asked whether the children want to have a relationship with him, Kelly replied, “I bet you they do. I bet my breath one it. [But] they’re pressured [not to see him], and I get it.”

Related

Steven Greenberg, Kelly’s attorney, recently said Kelly has been struggling financially and the spent three days in jail after his arrest last month before he was able to raise the $100,000 required to secure his release on $1 million bail. A female fan ultimately put up the money.

Greenberg did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

David France, Drea Kelly’s manager, told the Sun-Times, “Mr. Kelly has more than 20 people on his staff who, needless to say, are being paid. He is not without means. Not until he was arrested did he say he didn’t have any money.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More Music

  • Musician R. Kelly arrives at the

    R. Kelly Arrested for Failure to Pay Child Support

    Just hours after R. Kelly’s emotional appearance on “CBS This Morning” today, the embattled singer was taken into custody in Chicago after a child-support hearing, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The singer — pictured above arriving in court today — left the courtroom in handcuffs and a rep for the sheriff’s office told the paper [...]

  • John Sykes, Bob PittmaniHeartRadio iPad App

    UJA to Honor iHeartMedia’s Bob Pittman, Rich Bressler, John Sykes and Tom Poleman

    iHeartMedia’s Bob Pittman, Rich Bressler, John Sykes and Tom Poleman will be presented with the prestigious Music Visionary of the Year award by UJA-Federation of New York. The four executives will be honored at the foundation’s annual gala luncheon on June 11 in New York. iHeartMedia operates the largest radio network in the U.S. Pittman (pictured above) [...]

  • Gayle KingVariety's Power of Women NY

    CBS Plans Primetime Special Around Gayle King's R. Kelly Interview

    Gayle King’s interview with controversial singer R. Kelly has brought new interest to her regular program, “CBS This Morning.” Now there is some hope it can draw eyeballs to CBS’ primetime schedule as well. CBS News will broadcast a one-hour primetime special, “The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly,” featuring the journalist’s interviews with both [...]

  • School of Rock Joey Gaydos

    'School of Rock' Actor Arrested, Charged With Stealing Guitars

    Joey Gaydos Jr., who played lead guitarist Zack “Zack Attack” Mooneyham in Jack Black’s “School of Rock” band, was arrested by Florida police for stealing guitars and an amp over the past five weeks. The 28-year-old former child actor faces open theft and shoplifting cases in Sarasota, Venice, and North Port, according to NBC News. [...]

  • Benjamin Wallfisch - scoring session, Abbey

    Benjamin Wallfisch's Score for NatGeo 'Hostile Planet' Series to Get Unusual Three-Part Release (Exclusive)

    Composer Benjamin Wallfisch’s music for National Geographic’s six-part natural history series “Hostile Planet” will be released by Milan Records in an uncoventional three-part configuration over two months. Divided by landscapes, Wallfisch’s score will be parceled out across three albums: “Mountains and Deserts,” released April 8; “Polar and Jungles,” April 22; and “Grasslands and Deserts,” May [...]

  • Pinar Toprak Captain Marvel Composer

    ‘Captain Marvel’ Composer Shatters Glass Ceiling for Superhero Movies

    With the March 8 opening of “Captain Marvel,” composer Pinar Toprak becomes the first woman to score a Marvel superhero movie — possibly the most high-profile accomplishment yet for a female in a notoriously male-dominated profession. But the Turkish-born musician isn’t interested in gender comparisons. “No man was ever asked, ‘Do you think you got [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad