R. Kelly Accuser Faith Rodgers Says He Threatened Her and Her Family

Faith Rodgers, one of the women accusing R. Kelly of sexual misconduct in the recent Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly,” said in a press conference Monday morning that she has received threats and retaliation from the singer.

Accompanied by her attorney, Gloria Allred, and her mother, Rodgers, who sued Kelly claiming that he knowingly infected her with a sexually transmitted disease and locked her in rooms for punishment, claims that the singer sent her a letter threatening to “reveal what he alleges are details of her sex life” in response to the lawsuit. The conference was held in advance of Rodgers and Allred meeting with the New York Police Department about her lawsuoit against the singer, which Allred said is pending.

In documents shared by Allred at the conference is a letter purportedly from Kelly to an attorney in response to a summons. In the letter, dated Oct. 22, 2018 and purportedly signed by Kelly, he rebuts the subpoena and writes:

“Please advise Ms. Rodgers, your client to abandon this heartless effort to try to destroy my musical legacy for selfish, personal enrichment. If she persists in court action she will be subjected to public opinion during the discovery process. For example, my law team is prepared to request the production of the medical test results proving the origin of her STD claim, as well as 10 personal male witnesses testifying under oath about her sex life … If Ms. Rodgers really cares about her own reputation she should cease her participation and association with the organizers of this negative campaigns. Counter actions are in the developmental stages and due to be released soon.”

Allred claimed that after “Surviving R. Kelly” aired, a number of revealing photographs that had been attached to the initial letter — but were not included in the documents presented Monday — were posted on a Facebook page defending Kelly called “Surviving Lies,” which was live for several hours on Jan. 7 before Facebook removed it.

In a prepared statement at the press conference, Rodgers, speaking very quietly, said, “Taking a stand against R. Kelly, someone who has been termed ‘the King of R&B’ and is loved by many, has not been easy. I trusted him and he betrayed my trust. No woman should be criticized, shamed or retaliated against for speaking the truth. I was vulnerable and impressionable when I met him at 19.”

Faith’s mother, Kelly Rodgers, said that she and her husband have received threatening phone calls and messages since the suit was filed.

“Mr. Kelly, you may soon join the ranks of Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein,” Allred said. “Just as they have been held accountable, so will you.”

Asked if she could say anything to Kelly, Faith Rodgers said her response would be: “Time’s up.”

Despite the multiple accusations leveled against him, Kelly has not been found guilty of any crimes.