Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell, Alicia Keys to Headline Global Citizen Festival

International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced that Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R., and Carole King will perform at the organization’s 2019 festival, a free-ticketed event on the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City on Saturday, September 28, 2019

French Montana, Ben Platt, and Jon Batiste & Stay Human will give guest performances. Deborra-lee Furness and Hugh Jackman will return as hosts for the sixth year, joining co-hosts Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Elvis Duran, Taraji P. Henson, Rami Malek, Bill Nye, Joy Reid and Forest Whitaker.

For the sixth consecutive year MSNBC & Comcast NBCUniversal will air a live simulcast of the Festival on MSNBC. iHeartMedia’s broadcast will be available live on its radio stations nationwide and for streaming on iHeartRadio.

The organization stated in a press release: “Building on momentum by activists from across the globe and coinciding with the annual UN General Assembly meetings, Global Citizens will stand together and call for government, businesses, and philanthropists to uphold their responsibilities towards fighting deadly infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Malaria, tuberculosis and polio, empowering women and girls around the world, combating plastic pollution to protect the poorest parts of the planet, and building global human capital through quality education, skills, and health.”

Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said, “After next year we will have only ten short years to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The policies and progress that we make this year, and into 2020, will determine whether we successfully eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, and failure is not an option for the world’s poor. We are thrilled to have such an iconic lineup of artists, hosts, and partners join us at such a pivotal moment for this fight as we ask governments and world leaders to take action and end extreme poverty.”

The Festival will also be presented by Citi and Cisco. Live Nation returns for the fourth consecutive year as production partner.

Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehrlich will produce the Festival, which can be livestreamed via YouTube and Twitter, presented by Johnson & Johnson.

Global Citizens can earn a free ticket free by downloading the Global Citizen app at atglobalcitizenfestival.com. Ticket draws will occur throughout the summer and fans will be notified by Global Citizen when they have been selected.