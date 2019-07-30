×

Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell, Alicia Keys to Headline Global Citizen Festival

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Michael Schneider

International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced that  Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R., and Carole King will perform at the organization’s  2019 festival, a free-ticketed event on the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City on Saturday, September 28, 2019

French Montana, Ben Platt, and Jon Batiste & Stay Human will give guest performances.  Deborra-lee Furness and Hugh Jackman will return as hosts for the sixth year, joining co-hosts Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Elvis Duran, Taraji P. Henson, Rami Malek, Bill Nye, Joy Reid and Forest Whitaker.

For the sixth consecutive year MSNBC & Comcast NBCUniversal will air a live simulcast of the Festival on MSNBC. iHeartMedia’s broadcast will be available live on its radio stations nationwide and for streaming on iHeartRadio.

The organization stated in a press release: “Building on momentum by activists from across the globe and coinciding with the annual UN General Assembly meetings, Global Citizens will stand together and call for government, businesses, and philanthropists to uphold their responsibilities towards fighting deadly infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Malaria, tuberculosis and polio, empowering women and girls around the world, combating plastic pollution to protect the poorest parts of the planet, and building global human capital through quality education, skills, and health.”

Related

Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said, “After next year we will have only ten short years to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The policies and progress that we make this year, and into 2020, will determine whether we successfully eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, and failure is not an option for the world’s poor. We are thrilled to have such an iconic lineup of artists, hosts, and partners join us at such a pivotal moment for this fight as we ask governments and world leaders to take action and end extreme poverty.”

The Festival will also be presented by Citi and Cisco. Live Nation returns for the fourth consecutive year as production partner. 

Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehrlich will produce the Festival, which can be livestreamed via YouTube and Twitter, presented by Johnson & Johnson.

Global Citizens can earn a free ticket free by downloading the Global Citizen app at atglobalcitizenfestival.com. Ticket draws will occur throughout the summer and fans will be notified by Global Citizen when they have been selected.

 

More Music

  • Queen, Pharrell, Alicia Keys to Headline

    Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell, Alicia Keys to Headline Global Citizen Festival

    International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced that  Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R., and Carole King will perform at the organization’s  2019 festival, a free-ticketed event on the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City on Saturday, September 28, 2019 French Montana, Ben Platt, and Jon Batiste & Stay Human will give guest performances.  Deborra-lee Furness and Hugh [...]

  • Ken Burns PBS

    Ken Burns Discusses Country Music’s ‘Mass Appeal’ at Documentary Panel

    At a panel previewing his forthcoming PBS documentary “Country Music,” legendary filmmaker Ken Burns addressed inevitable questions about the origins of country music and the genre “not having a mass appeal.” The director, who was joined on stage by some of the musicians featured in the marathon 16-hour endeavor, bristled a little when asked about [...]

  • Katy Perry amfar

    Katy Perry's 'Dark Horse' Handed Defeat in Trial

    Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” infringed on the song “Joyful Noise” by Christian rap artist Marcus Gray, aka Flame, a Los Angeles jury found on July 29. The decision concerning the track’s underlying beat followed a week-long trial in Los Angeles civil court which included an appearance by Perry herself, who testified for 35 [...]

  • Why the Newport Folk Festival Was

    What Woodstock Could Learn from the Newport Folk Festival

    This year’s Newport Folk Festival, on the occasion of its 60th anniversary, was chock full of one great Woodstock moment after another — representing, you know, not the real Woodstock 50, should there still turn out to be one, but the Woodstock 50 that exists in our imaginations. Imagine a counterculturally oriented festival built on the [...]

  • Chance the Rapper Manager Partners With

    Chance the Rapper Manager Pat Corcoran Teams With Warner for 99 Neighbors Project

    Pat Corcoran — longtime manager of Chance the Rapper and founder of the entertainment company Nice Work — today announced that he is joining forces with Warner Records for the release of the new project by the Vermont-based music collective 99 Neighbors. “The partnership with Warner started with a phone call to my friend Chris Morris,” Corcoran [...]

  • Dave Matthews Band

    Dave Matthews, Anderson .Paak, Top Execs Form Lobbying Group to Fight Big Tech

    Dave Matthews, Anderson .Paak and Maren Morris have united with some of the music industry’s biggest executives to form a new lobbying group that will represent artists in a number of music-related issues on a national and state level. The news was first reported by Bloomberg. The board of the group, which is called the [...]

  • The Chainsmokers Production Company

    Chainsmokers Dethrone Calvin Harris as World’s Highest-Paid DJs

    After a six-consecutive-year reign, Calvin Harris has been knocked from the top of Forbes’ Highest-Paid DJs/ Electronic Cash Kings list: The Chainsmokers — Drew Taggart and Alex Pall — are now the world’s top earners in the category, raking in some $46 million in pretax income over the past year. Harris is third on the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad