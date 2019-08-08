Quavo to Produce Animated Kids’ Series Based on Atlanta Hip Hop Scene

Quavo is making his foray into the television space with a new animated franchise.

The Migos star is set to develop an animated series for kids aged 8-12, alongside Marginal Mediaworks and record labels Quality Control Music and Motown. The imagined world will be set in Atlanta’s hip hop music and culture scene.

“I have long seen how hip-hop as well as our music really impacts kids” Quavo said in a statement. “I’ve loved animation my whole life, whether on TV or in movies, and I wanted my first jump into this premium content world to be a show just for kids. It will definitely reflect the creativity, love and families in and around the nawf side of Atlanta, where we grew up.”

Quavo will serve as an executive producer on the series with Imagine Entertainment chairman Brian Grazer, Marginal Mediaworks CEO & founder Sanjay Sharma, and Imagine Kids+Family president Stephanie Sperber. The joint project will be the chart-topping rapper’s television debut, doubled with Quality Control Music’s own expansion into the film and television space. The rap label, which signed Migos in 2015, is in the process of venturing into the television space as a way to make shows geared towards young audiences.

“What’s important and inspiring to me is that all kids will be seeing themselves in the faces and situations of these episodes,” Quality Control Music COO Kevin “Coach” Lee said. “When I was growing up there was very little media that had brown and black skinned kids feeling heard or seen, and the ones that did stood out and served as a crucial roadmap through our childhoods. I’m about inclusive stories that address all kinds of situations that kids of all ethnic and financial backgrounds experience and to give them a common tool to learn and grow. These episodes will impact because they are educational and positive but with the dopest visuals and sounds our iconic rap culture can provide.”