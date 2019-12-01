Pussycat Dolls Reunite for First Live Performance In a Decade, Announce 2020 Tour Dates

The Pussycat Dolls reunited for their first live performance in a decade on Saturday, performing a medley of their songs on U.K.’s “The X Factor: Celebrity Final.”

The popular girl group, comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar, and Kimberly Wyatt, played new single “React” in addition to classics like “Buttons,” Don’t Cha,” and “When I Grow Up.”

Watch the full performance above.

Prior to their “X Factor” appearance, The Pussycat Dolls announced the first U.K. dates of their 2020 reunion tour.

“We’re stronger than ever,” Scherzinger told the Associated Press recently. “It’s a great time in history for empowerment.”

Sherzinger also acknowledged the group’s break-up, citing their busy schedules and quick rise to fame. She told the BBC, “Naturally, when you’re so close, there may be some disagreements, some arguments. But that’s the beauty, what makes you stronger. We’ve evolved so much. Like, bye drama! We want this to be really enjoyable for us.”