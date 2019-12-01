×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pussycat Dolls Reunite for First Live Performance In a Decade, Announce 2020 Tour Dates

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Pussycat Dolls reunited for their first live performance in a decade on Saturday, performing a medley of their songs on U.K.’s “The X Factor: Celebrity Final.”

The popular girl group, comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar, and Kimberly Wyatt, played new single “React” in addition to classics like “Buttons,” Don’t Cha,” and “When I Grow Up.”

Watch the full performance above.

Prior to their “X Factor” appearance, The Pussycat Dolls announced the first U.K. dates of their 2020 reunion tour.

“We’re stronger than ever,” Scherzinger told the Associated Press recently. “It’s a great time in history for empowerment.”

Sherzinger also acknowledged the group’s break-up, citing their busy schedules and quick rise to fame. She told the BBC, “Naturally, when you’re so close, there may be some disagreements, some arguments. But that’s the beauty, what makes you stronger. We’ve evolved so much. Like, bye drama! We want this to be really enjoyable for us.”

More Music

  • Pussycat Dolls reunion

    Pussycat Dolls Reunite for First Live Performance In a Decade, Announce 2020 Tour Dates

    The Pussycat Dolls reunited for their first live performance in a decade on Saturday, performing a medley of their songs on U.K.’s “The X Factor: Celebrity Final.” The popular girl group, comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar, and Kimberly Wyatt, played new single “React” in addition to classics like “Buttons,” Don’t [...]

  • Mariah Carey and Santa Mariah Carey

    Mariah Carey's 'All I Want' Voted Most Annoying Christmas Song in U.K. Poll

    As radio stations everywhere turn to an all-Christmas format, what song would listeners most like to jingle all the way to oblivion? That question remains unsettled in America, but over in the U.K., a poll has singled out Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” as the most annoying holiday song ever. The [...]

  • Grimes Drops Haunting New Song, ‘My

    Grimes Drops Haunting New Song, ‘My Name Is Dark’ (Listen)

    The march to Grimes’ first album in more than four years continues with a lush and haunting new song called “My Name Is Dark.” The track, the fourth she’s released in the past few months, is from her forthcoming full-length “Miss Anthropocene.” The song was written, produced, performed, and engineered by Grimes. The 10-track “Miss [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad