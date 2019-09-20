×
Pussycat Dolls Reunion Coming Sooner Than Expected

Nicole Scherzinger71st Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Day 1, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

According to a source close to lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, the Pussycat Dolls will be reuniting sooner than previously expected — she’ll be back in the studio to record new music for the group starting today. Another source says that Scherzinger bought part of the rights to PCD from choreographer Robin Antin, who founded the burlesque troupe in 1995. Meanwhile, The Sun in the U.K. recently reported that Scherzinger accepted a “multi-million pound deal” to rejoin the original Dolls for a 2020 reunion tour, including new material. “I am working on music,” she confirmed to Variety at last night’s Songs of Hope event in Los Angeles. “I’m still evolving as an artist and as a writer and as a performer, so I can’t wait to release new stuff next year.”

Scherzinger previously recorded an entire solo album, “Her Name Is Nicole,” that never came out. Interscope reportedly invested $1.5 million and hooked her up with a battery of top hitmakers from the past several years: Timbaland, Will.I.Am and Ne-Yo, who contributed a pair of songs he originally wrote for Britney Spears (one was titled “Save Me from Myself”). She even recorded a duet with Sting.

Granted, Scherzinger did release a total of five singles in 2017, including the banger “Whatever U Like,” which was produced by Polow da Don, the man responsible for “Buttons” by the Dolls and Fergie’s first solo single, “London Bridge.” Tastemakers at the time who heard an advance copy wondered why the album was never released despite a rumored relationship with former Interscope head Jimmy Iovine (who was then married to current ex-wife, Vicki Iovine). Scherzinger famously first caught Iovine’s eye during auditions for PCD when they transformed from a burlesque troupe into a Grammy-nominated group.

But the reason her solo album was shelved remains a mystery. “I don’t know,” Scherzinger said by way of an explanation. “I guess timing is everything.” And “The Masked Singer” panelist is determined to look on the bright side. “It just means the world that I had a beautiful team that saw my vision and supported me,” Scherzinger said wistfully. “I recorded so many songs. I probably recorded five albums [worth of material] that never came out.” (A source who worked on the project estimated that it was more like 300 songs.)

Scherzinger pointed out that hers is hardly an isolated example. “People don’t always see all of the work that goes in behind the scenes,” she said. “I know a lot of great writers, friends of mine like The-Dream or Snoop or Ne-Yo, continue to write and record music that never sees the light of day. Because maybe it’s not that pop hit,” she said, “but one day it’ll have its time.” As her past has proven, Scherzinger is nothing if not patient.

 

 

