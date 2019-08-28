Pusha T Drops Second Song of the Week: ‘Coming Home,’ Featuring Lauryn Hill

Pusha T is back with a vengeance, dropping his second song of the week today: This one is called “Coming Home,” features Lauryn Hill and was produced by Kanye West and Mike Dean. It follows “Sociopath,” which was also produced by West (although that was an outtake from last year’s “Daytona” album).

In an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio, Pusha said of the song, “It speaks to just giving hope to those who are coming home and telling people who are locked up and behind the wall that we waiting on them, and we going to be out here as a support system when they get home.”

As part of that effort, Pusha also announced he’s joined forces with Brittany K. Barnett’s Buried Alive Project and MiAngel Cody’s The Decarceration Collective to launch the “Third Strike Coming Home Campaign,” which aims to free people serving life in prison today under the much-criticized “3 Strikes” anti-drug law. Pusha donated $25,000 to the campaign.

As for working with Hill, he said, “I just made the request. She expressed that she likes my music, and she’d see about it. It was just super important to me to definitely have her on it. Lauryn, her discography, it means everything. It’s insane, so this wasn’t about ever rushing or being on a time limit. It was just about getting the song done right and to both of our liking.”

He also said that he’s working on a new album. Hear both new songs below.