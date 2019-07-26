×

Pulse Music Group, Tiffany Kumar’s BEAT HOUSE Team for Joint Venture

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tiffany Kumar Josh Abraham
CREDIT: BEAT HOUSE

Pulse Music Group has entered into a joint venture and worldwide co-publishing deal with Los Angeles-based music agency BEAT HOUSE, Pulse co-CEOs Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler announced on July 25.

In launching BEAT HOUSE, which specializes in music publishing, A&R, TV and social justice, Tiffany Kumar  (pictured above with Abraham) has turned her passion for songwriters and producers into a career. She previously  served as Spotify’s global head of songwriter relations, where she launched the Secret Genius program.

Said Abraham: “Tiffany is incredibly talented — she is a magnet for great talent and wherever she goes good music will follow. I speak for the entire Pulse Music Group team in saying we are thrilled to partner with Tiffany in this next phase of her career and we look forward to big things on the horizon with BEAT HOUSE.”

“With this joint venture I am humbled to be among the people carving the pathway for women in leadership within the publishing industry,” added Kumar. BEAT HOUSE and Pulse share a vision to go beyond traditional A&R and increase the brand power of songwriters and producers. I look forward to what we will build together.”

Founded in 2008, Pulse’s client roster includes Rick Rubin’s American Songs, Nas’ Mass Appeal and Marc Anthony’s Magnus Media, and is credited on such hits as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” (featuring Justin Bieber, and via Marty James), Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana” via Starrah among its share of more than 150 million units of recorded music sales and 10 billion-plus audio streams.

More Music

  • Tiffany Kumar Josh Abraham

    Pulse Music Group, Tiffany Kumar's BEAT HOUSE Team for Joint Venture

    Pulse Music Group has entered into a joint venture and worldwide co-publishing deal with Los Angeles-based music agency BEAT HOUSE, Pulse co-CEOs Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler announced on July 25. In launching BEAT HOUSE, which specializes in music publishing, A&R, TV and social justice, Tiffany Kumar  (pictured above with Abraham) has turned her passion [...]

  • Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit,

    'Moulin Rouge' Opens on Broadway, Cast Talks Movie-to-Stage Adaptation

    “It wasn’t a plan, but I always knew,” Baz Luhrmann, that great Australian muse of technicolor maximalism, said slyly on the red carpet of Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” his 2001 cult-classic finally shepherded (or can-canned?) to the Broadway stage. Catherine Martin, his production designer (and wife) who put the rouge in the “Moulin Rouge” [...]

  • Drake Gods Plan

    Coming Soon to SiriusXM: the Drake Channel

    Drake and SiriusXM Pandora have established a creative partnership, the satellite and internet radio giant announced on July 25. Described as an “extensive deal,” Drake’s presence will include a dedicated station, curated music and collaborations with creative talent. Currently boasting a reach of over 100 million listeners, the Drake partnership marks the first major artist [...]

  • Vivendi's Half-Year Results Up Nearly 14%,

    Vivendi's Half-Year Results Up Nearly 14%, Boosted by UMG

    Vivendi saw its half-year revenues rise by 13.6% to €7.3 billion ($8.1 billion) during the first six months of 2019, bolstered by the continued growth of Universal Music Group (UMG), which helped offset the losses at Canal Plus Group. Canal Plus, whose subscriber base in mainland France had been going down, is preparing to downsize [...]

  • John Fogerty performs at the New

    John Fogerty Becomes First Woodstock 50 Artist to Publicly Defect from Fest's New Plan

    John Fogerty has become the first artist signed to perform at Woodstock 50 to publicly pull out, now that organizers are planning to hold the festival at Merriweather Post Pavillion in Maryland instead of the huge, originally scheduled site in New York. ”John Fogerty knows where he will be for the anniversary weekend of Woodstock,” [...]

  • AMERICA'S MOST MUSICAL FAMILY Episode 101

    'America's Most Musical Family' Aligns With Republic for Recording Contract Prize

    Nickelodeon’s new competition series, “America’s Most Musical Family,” which was announced in February, has revealed its judges lineup and recording partner. Ciara, who serves as executive producer, will be joined by singer Debbie Gibson and YouTube star David Dobrik on the panel. Nick Lachey, of the group 98°, hosts the show. The 12-episode series will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad