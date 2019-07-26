Pulse Music Group, Tiffany Kumar’s BEAT HOUSE Team for Joint Venture

Pulse Music Group has entered into a joint venture and worldwide co-publishing deal with Los Angeles-based music agency BEAT HOUSE, Pulse co-CEOs Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler announced on July 25.

In launching BEAT HOUSE, which specializes in music publishing, A&R, TV and social justice, Tiffany Kumar (pictured above with Abraham) has turned her passion for songwriters and producers into a career. She previously served as Spotify’s global head of songwriter relations, where she launched the Secret Genius program.

Said Abraham: “Tiffany is incredibly talented — she is a magnet for great talent and wherever she goes good music will follow. I speak for the entire Pulse Music Group team in saying we are thrilled to partner with Tiffany in this next phase of her career and we look forward to big things on the horizon with BEAT HOUSE.”

“With this joint venture I am humbled to be among the people carving the pathway for women in leadership within the publishing industry,” added Kumar. BEAT HOUSE and Pulse share a vision to go beyond traditional A&R and increase the brand power of songwriters and producers. I look forward to what we will build together.”

Founded in 2008, Pulse’s client roster includes Rick Rubin’s American Songs, Nas’ Mass Appeal and Marc Anthony’s Magnus Media, and is credited on such hits as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” (featuring Justin Bieber, and via Marty James), Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana” via Starrah among its share of more than 150 million units of recorded music sales and 10 billion-plus audio streams.