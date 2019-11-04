Prophets of Rage Announce Split, Following Rage Against the Machine Reunion News

The Rage Against the Machine reunion giveth and the Rage reunion taketh away.

Prophets of Rage, a rap-rock supergroup that combined much of the RATM lineup with members of Public Enemy and Cypress Hill, announced their dissolution, in the wake of the just announced reunion of the other Rage.

“I want to say thank you to the fans that supported @prophetsofragefor the time we’ve been rocking together,” BReal, of Cypress Hill fame, wrote on Instagram. “It’s been an honor to rock stages and people of all ages with these guys. It’s been a great time and great memories in a short time. Rockin along side of Chuck and Tom has been amazing to say the least. It was fun while it lasted and I hope we left a big impression and that the music has been a source of inspiration for those that needed it. That was the purpose we got together. So I say to y’all stay informed, stay engaged and fight the good fight.”

“It was about doing something greater than self,” Chuck D of Public Enemy tweeted. “2020 keeping ZDLR spot warm for @RATM & powering a statement for 1000 days was a honorable truth mission in the hours of chaos from the jump… And so the bands rock on…. Let’s go @cypresshill @PublicEnemyFTP @prophetsofrage”

Members Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk and Tom Morello will be busy with Rage Against the Machine next year, as the long dormant group just announced a series of dates in the southwest next April leading up to playing both weekends of Coachella.

Prophets of Rage released one self-titled album in 2017.

