×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Producer Robert Townson Exits Soundtrack Label Varèse Sarabande After Three Decades (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
RSNO celebrating 40 years of Varèse Sarabande, playing film score music from the likes of Alien, To Kill A Mockingbird, Robocop and Breakfast At Tiffanys.Diego Navarro Conductor,Robert Townson PresenterFlute soloist, Sara Andon,Patrick Doyle, Rachel Portman, David ArnoldRoyal Concert Hall, Glasgow, Scotland.Picture Drew FarrellTel : 07721-735041
CREDIT: Drew Farrell

Robert Townson, the veteran producer who helped build Varèse Sarabande into L.A.’s leading soundtrack label, is leaving after more than 30 years to launch a new venture producing live concerts of film music.

Concord Music, which purchased Varèse last year from Cutting Edge Group, has eliminated Townson’s vice-president position effective Jan. 31. “I have spent the past thirty-plus years helping build this incredible music company, and I am very proud of the legacy I leave behind,” Townson said in a statement to Variety.

“My career has included over 1,400 of the label’s frontline soundtracks and historic film-music restorations, new recordings and countless international live film music events. Robert Townson Concerts, previously Varèse Live, will not be affected by this and will continue its bright future course,” he added.

The announcement comes on the heels of the label’s 40th anniversary last year, which was marked with a best-of CD/LP release and a pair of anniversary concerts with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra hosted by the producer.

Townson’s final Varèse productions will be “one last batch of Varèse CD Club titles being announced in February as well as a final few releases over the coming weeks and months,” including a Season 6 “House of Cards” CD and LPs of both Jerry Goldsmith’s “L.A. Confidential” and Bernard Herrmann’s “Vertigo,” two classic scores from the past.

Related

Sig Sigworth, president of Craft Recordings, Varèse’s sister label under the Concord umbrella, told Variety: “We’d like to thank Bob for the dedication and help in building Varèse Sarabande into something that is admired by music lovers across the globe. The label will continue as the preeminent film music label, signing new scores and soundtracks from films, television and video games while continuing to develop deluxe products and unique offerings from the label’s vast catalog.”

Adds Townson: “Film music is my life. Personally I will, of course, have a new act coming… My relationships and dear personal friendships with each of the composers are ongoing. I will take them with me into this next chapter and cherish them always. Many thanks and much love to all who supported my activities at the label over the last three decades. It has been an extraordinary musical adventure that we’ve all shared thus far, and I am excited for the future that lay ahead.”

Townson indicated that he “has received, and been fielding, offers relating to both my concerts and album productions. While the Varèse Sarabande back catalog will remain at Concord Music, the concepts I have brought to the label will now be reimagined by me elsewhere.”

Robert Townson Productions will present Wojciech Kilar’s score for “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the 1992 Francis Ford Coppola film, live to picture at the Krakow Film Music Festival in May and again at the Filmucité Festival in Tenerife, Canary Islands. Also at Filmucité, Townson will present “Cinema Morricone,” featuring L.A. flutist Sara Andon and Italian pianist Simone Pedroni.

Townson will also present French pianist Jean-Michel Bernard, along with Andon and other musicians, in a celebration of composer Lalo Schifrin on April 25 at Vibrato Grill Jazz in Los Angeles.

Concord, meanwhile, is expected to focus more on Varese’s vast catalog of film and pop recordings. Cary Mansfield, who has been with the company since 1993 and has managed its Varese Vintage line, is remaining and will spearhead those efforts.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Music

  • RSNO celebrating 40 years of Varèse

    Producer Robert Townson Exits Soundtrack Label Varèse Sarabande After Three Decades (EXCLUSIVE)

    Robert Townson, the veteran producer who helped build Varèse Sarabande into L.A.’s leading soundtrack label, is leaving after more than 30 years to launch a new venture producing live concerts of film music. Concord Music, which purchased Varèse last year from Cutting Edge Group, has eliminated Townson’s vice-president position effective Jan. 31. “I have spent [...]

  • Ryan Cabrera RENT Fox

    How 'Rent' Inspired a Multi-Platinum Songwriting Career (Guest Column)

    I’ll never forget seeing “Rent” for the first time. My mom used to bring me to shows in New York, so I was used to “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats,” which are great, but hadn’t really hit home as an artist. “Rent” was the most inspiring musical I had ever seen. When I was 16 [...]

  • Fastball ‘Just Got a Check for

    Fastball ‘Just Got a Check for About Half’ the Money PledgeMusic Owes Them

    Earlier this week, Fastball unexpectedly found themselves at the center of the latest flare-up from direct-to-consumer platform PledgeMusic when blogger Bob Lefsetz wrote about a conversation with the band’s manager in which he said they hadn’t been paid by the service. As Variety reported last year, the platform, which is intended to help artists facilitate [...]

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda

    Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds to Oscars Best-Song Performance Shocker: 'Truly Disappointing'

    “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has called the news of a mostly performance-less Oscars ceremony “disappointing.” Variety exclusively learned that only two of this year’s five-Oscar nominated songs may be performed live at the Academy Awards show on Feb. 24. Sources said Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from “Black Panther” and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from [...]

  • The Game Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran, The Game Team Up for New Song

    Ed Sheeran and The Game collaborated on a song that will appear on the veteran Compton rapper’s forthcoming album, Game announced at an intimate listening session at Chalice Studios in Hollywood on Thursday night. The British singer-songwriter provides the intro to the album and also performs on a song that may be called “Gems in Los [...]

  • Michael Jackson Sundance protest

    Michael Jackson Documentary: Police Outnumber Protestors at Sundance Premiere

    Police outnumbered protestors at the world premiere of “Leaving Neverland,” a new documentary that examines the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson that debuts at the Sundance Film Festival. Park City’s finest here to corral a total of two (2) protesters at the Michael Jackson accuser doc #leavingneverland pic.twitter.com/f5DdRJPxM9 — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) January [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad