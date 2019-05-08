×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Prodigy Singer Keith Flint Had Taken Drugs and Alcohol Prior to His Death

By

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Hugo Marie/EPA/Shutterstock

Prodigy singer Keith Flint had drunk alcohol and taken drugs sometime before he was found dead at his home outside London on March 4, a coroner’s court has heard.

An autopsy revealed that Flint, 49, had cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time of his death, according to British media reports on the inquest Wednesday. Flint’s body was found by a friend at his home in Essex. He had died by hanging.

However, the coroner left open the verdict as to whether the singer’s death was a suicide, media reports said. “I don’t find that there’s enough evidence for that,” said Caroline Beasley-Murray, the senior coroner for Essex. The decision does not imply that evidence points to either an accident or foul play. Beasley-Murray said that “we will never quite know what was going on his mind on that date, and so that’s why I’m going to record an open conclusion.”

Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett said at the time that his bandmate’s death was self-inflicted. “I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend,” Howlett tweeted.

Related

Fans lined the streets for Flint’s funeral March 29. A horse-drawn carriage bore his coffin, which had a microphone on top.

The band, which was formed in 1990, found success on Britain’s rave scene before going on to become a major dance music act. It was scheduled to tour the U.S. this month. The group released its latest album, “No Tourists,” last November.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Music

  • Prodigy Singer Keith Flint Had Taken

    Prodigy Singer Keith Flint Had Taken Drugs and Alcohol Prior to His Death

    Prodigy singer Keith Flint had drunk alcohol and taken drugs sometime before he was found dead at his home outside London on March 4, a coroner’s court has heard. An autopsy revealed that Flint, 49, had cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time of his death, according to British media reports on [...]

  • Led Zeppelin - Jimmy Page, John

    Cannes: Altitude Boards Led Zeppelin Feature Documentary From Bernard MacMahon

    Altitude has boarded as international sales agent an as-yet-untitled Led Zeppelin feature documentary, directed by Bernard MacMahon, best-known for “American Epic.” CAA will represent the U.S. rights. The film will be shopped at Cannes. The release of the doc, now in post-production, will coincide with the band’s 50th anniversary. It traces the journeys of the [...]

  • ALBANY, NEW YORK - MARCH 18:

    Concert Review: Ariana Grande Transforms Arena Into a Curvy, Space-Age Nightclub

    Whatever else it may be, Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour is not a “get to know your superstar” affair. On record, Grande has ably followed Taylor Swift down the trail of openly autobiographical pop… but that’s on record. In concert, she couldn’t be less Swiftian. Audience interaction and between-song commentary are at a minimum. There [...]

  • Warner Music Group Earnings: Total Revenue

    Warner Music Group Earnings: Total Revenue Tops $1 Billion in Q2

    Thanks to popular releases by Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Meek Mill, K-Pop group TWICE and the unstoppable “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack, Warner Music Group is having a strong Q2. For the quarter ending on March 31, the company announced a 13.2% increase in total revenue to $1.09 billion, up from $960 million during the same [...]

  • Troy Carter photographed for Variety by

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing Partners With Troy Carter's Q&A

    Troy Carter and J. Erving’s new music and technology company Q&A has signed a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The partnership will see Sony/ATV administer Q&A’s publishing catalog. The company was launched last month April by Carter, a former executive at Spotify and Erving, an alum of Carter’s Atom Factory along with co-founder Suzy Ryoo [...]

  • Pete Wentz House Los Angeles

    Pete Wentz Falls Into 90210 Mansion

    The hills above Beverly Hills are alive with the weighty jangle of big money. Big celebrity money, to be more precise. Tucked into the mountains between Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley and the Platinum Triangle are numerous gated communities, all of them bustling with famous folks. Take the Summit, a mansion-filled enclave located just off [...]

  • Chris Martin Buys Ranch House in

    Chris Martin Stocks Up on Malibu Property

    Coldplay front man Chris Martin is quickly becoming a Malibu property mogul, having beefed up his already considerable holdings with the surreptitious, nearly $5.5 million acquisition of an architect-renovated ranch house in the popular, pricey and celeb-saturated Point Dume area. Built in 1960 but recently reimagined in an understated, relaxed and whimsically sophisticated manner by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad