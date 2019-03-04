×

Prodigy Frontman Keith Flint Remembered by Ashton Kutcher, Rita Ora, More

Celebrities and musicians have sent tributes on social media to Keith Flint, the frontman for electronica band The Prodigy, who died early Monday from an apparent suicide.

“It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time,” the band wrote.

Singer Rita Ora, actor Ashton Kutcher, Ed Simons from Chemical Brothers, DJ/producer Pete Tong, Oasis founding member “Bonehead” and director Edgar Wright were among those paying tribute to the British performer on social media.

“As an 18-year-old boy, I remember hearing Prodigy for the first time and thinking ‘this is a new normal,'” wrote Kutcher. “Thank you for opening my eyes.”

RIP Keith Flint 😔 @theprodigyofficial

Many fans of his music cited several of The Prodigy’s hit songs, like “Firestarter” and “Charly,” when remembering Flint.

 

    Celebrities and musicians have sent tributes on social media to Keith Flint, the frontman for electronica band The Prodigy, who died early Monday from an apparent suicide. "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He [...]

