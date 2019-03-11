Prodigy Frontman Keith Flint Died by Hanging, Coroner Says

Keith Flint died by hanging, an inquest into the death of The Prodigy’s frontman heard Monday.

Local police found Flint dead at his home in Essex, England, on March 4. Band mate Liam Howlett said on Instagram at the time that Flint, 49, had committed suicide. The provisional cause of death has now been reported as hanging, with toxicology reports to follow.

A postmortem was carried out on Flint’s body last Thursday. The coroner’s officer, Lynsey Chaffe, said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Flint’s death. “Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious,” she said.

Following the minutes-long hearing, the inquest was adjourned until late July. Flint had taken part in a 5-kilometer Park Run just days before his death, recording a personal best time of just over 21 minutes.

The Prodigy shaped the dance music scene in Britain before going on to achieve global success. The group released an album, “No Tourists,” in November and was set to embark on a U.S. tour in May.

They have thanked fans for their tributes to Flint on Instagram. “Thank you people for all the tributes, they have really touched us and kept us going this week,” the post on their official account read.

