×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pro-Trump Fashion at 2019 Grammys: From Border Wall Dress to ‘Keep America Great’ Jacket

By

Meredith's Most Recent Stories

View All

MAGA is having a small fashion moment at the 2019 Grammys. Singers Joy Villa and Ricky Rebel both used the red carpet to spread their pro-Trump messages.

First up is Villa, who dressed as President Trump’s hotly contested border wall. Draped in silver with barbed wire tufts on her shoulders and carrying a “Make America Great Again” bag. “This is what I believe in,” Villa told Variety’s Marc Malkin. “I believe in the President, I just released an album called ‘Home Sweet Home’ and it’s all about my love for America, barbed wire, I’m having fun with it.”

Joy Villa
CREDIT: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Created by Desi Designs Couture, it’s worth noting that the designer’s  Instagram announcement includes this disclaimer along with a picture of her client Villa.

“DISCLAIMER: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed by my clients are not necessarily the same as my views, thoughts, and opinions,” the designer wrote.

Villa now has a history of wearing conservative couture on the Grammys red carpet. Last year, the singer donned a rainbow-colored anti-abortion dress, and in 2017 she wore a blue “Make America Great Again” gown that featured Donald Trump’s name embellished along the back. In 2015, she again created a stir when she sported a sheer dress of orange netting.

Next is Rebel, the glam-rock artist arrived in a blue jacket emblazoned with the words “Keep America Great” and “Trump 2020” over a white blouse, pants, and high-heeled knee-high boots.

Rebel has been an active supporter of President Donald Trump and faced considerable backlash over it, especially considering the fact that Rebel, who is bisexual, has been an advocate for LGBT rights.

 

He’s posted photographs of himself outside of Trump Tower, often retweets the President, and defended his support of the POTUS in a 2017 interview with Independent Review Journal. In it, he said he’s pro-Trump because he supports his refugee ban, and said it doesn’t mean he’s against the LGBT community.

“A radical murdered 49 LGBT in cold blood at Pulse Nightclub,” he told the outlet. “That could have been me, my family, and friends there. I voted for the person who wanted to heavily vet refugees. The other candidate wanted a 550 percent increase in Syrian refugees. It only takes one.”

Rebel has toured with the likes of Britney Spears, and was reportedly discovered by Michael Jackson in the late ’90s.

Full red carpet gallery of Grammy’s looks here. 

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Music

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande, a No-Show, Wins First-Ever Grammy Award

    Ariana Grande, who is sitting out this year’s Grammy Awards following a disagreement with producers over which songs would be featured during her performance, has picked up her first ever Grammy, for best pop vocal album for “Sweetener.” The Recording Academy accepted the award on her behalf. Grande was up in a second category, for pop [...]

  • Dreamers Get Some Love at Grammys,

    Dreamers Get Some Love at Grammys, Thanks to a Big Band Album

    The children of immigrants known as Dreamers have been mentioned as an aside in acceptance speeches at some awards shows in recent years, but the Grammy winner for instrumental arrangement had a better reason for broaching the subject than most. John Daversa created the 2018 big band album “American Dreamers (Voices of Hope, Music of [...]

  • Jimmy Carter

    Jimmy Carter Wins Grammy for Spoken Word Album

    Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, has won his second Grammy Award for spoken word album for his biography “Faith – A Journey For All.” This personal reflection considers how faith has sustained him throughout good times and bad, inviting readers to find it for themselves. At the age of 94, the [...]

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Grammy Awards Winners: The Complete List (Updating Live)

    The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are currently underway. Kendrick Lamar led the nominations with eight, for his work on the “Black Panther” soundtrack, which includes the track “All the Stars” with SZA. Drake followed with seven nods, while producer Boi-1da and Americana singer Brandi Carlile each nabbed six nominations. Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad