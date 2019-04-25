×
Prince Estate to Release ‘Originals’ Album: His Versions of Songs He Gave to Other Artists (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

It’s a rare singer-songwriter who can just give away undeniable hits like “Nothing Compares 2 U,” “Manic Monday” and “The Glamorous Life” to other artists, but that’s exactly what Prince did throughout his 40-year career.

And on his birthday, June 7, the late artist’s estate, in partnership with Warner Bros. Records and Tidal, will release “Originals,” a 15-track album featuring 14 previously unreleased recordings by Prince of such songs. The tracks were selected collaboratively by Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate, and Jay-Z. (The full tracklist appears below.)

Starting June 7, “Originals” will stream exclusively on Tidal for 14 days. The announcement notes, “In the spirit of sharing Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted, the album will be available to stream in Master quality via Tidal’s HiFi subscription tier. Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the Artist intended the tracks to sound.”

On June 21, Warner Bros. will release the recordings, sourced directly from Prince’s archive of “Vault” recordings, via all download and streaming partners and physically on CD, while 180 gram 2LP and limited edition Deluxe CD+2LP formats will follow on July 19th. (Pre-order the album here.)

Prince was a monumentally prolific artist and by the mid-1980s, in addition to releasing nine of his most commercially successful albums, he also wrote and recorded many dozens of songs for proteges The Time, Vanity 6, Sheila E., Apollonia 6, Jill Jones, the Family, and Mazarati. Often, Prince’s original demo recordings would be used as master takes on their albums, with only minor alterations to the instrumentation and a replacement of the vocal tracks. Other times, artists would rely on his demos to guide them through their own recording process, with Prince’s initial take informing their final version of his song.

“Originals” reveals the origins of these songs — many of which were substantial hits — along with deeper album cuts such as Vanity 6’s “Make-Up,” Jill Jones’s “Baby, You’re a Trip,” and Kenny Rogers’ “You’re My Love.” The only previously released song is Prince’s original 1984 version of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was released in 2018 as a standalone single (and as a stellar live duet with Rosie Gaines in 1993). The song was originally released in 1985 by The Family, and made into an unforgettable No. 1 single by Sinead O’Connor five years later.

Song Title First Released by (Artist: Album – year) Year of Prince’s Recording Included on Originals
1. Sex Shooter Apollonia 6: Apollonia 6 – 1984 1983
2. Jungle Love The Time: Ice Cream Castle – 1984 1983
3. Manic Monday The Bangles: Different Light – 1985 1984
4. Noon Rendezvous Sheila E.: The Glamorous Life – 1984 1984
5. Make-Up Vanity 6: Vanity 6 – 1982 1981
6. 100 MPH Mazarati: Mazarati – 1986 1984
7. You’re My Love Kenny Rogers: They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To – 1986 1982
8. Holly Rock Sheila E.: Krush Groove (OST) – 1985 1985
9. Baby, You’re a Trip Jill Jones: Jill Jones – 1987 1982
10. The Glamorous Life Sheila E.: The Glamorous Life – 1984 1983
11. Gigolos Get Lonely Too The Time: What Time Is It? – 1982 1982
12. Love… Thy Will Be Done Martika: Martika’s Kitchen – 1991 1991
13. Dear Michaelangelo Sheila E.: Romance 1600 – 1985 1985
14. Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me? Taja Sevelle: Taja Sevelle – 1987 1981
15. Nothing Compares 2 U The Family: The Family – 1985 1984

 

