Prince Estate Names New Executive Director, Development Partners for Paisley Park

Jem Aswad

Prince dead
CREDIT: Associated Press

The Prince Estate, which assumed management of the artist’s Paisley Park production complex effective today, has announced new developments in the company’s organizational structure and operations. Alan Seiffert is Paisley Park’s new Executive Director, effective today, the estate has also engaged two entertainment-development companies, MR-ProFun and Mycotoo, to enhance the overall experience for guests touring the facility, which was Prince’s estate, studio and home, and is now a museum.

Seiffert joins Paisley Park from the New York-based Midnight Blue Management, where he served as president.  Seiffert has years of management experience in media and entertainment, most recently focused on live events including Black Girls Rock! Festival, the KPOP Ball Music Festival, and the BET Experience at LA Live. He has previously held senior positions at Viacom, NBC Universal, the National Basketball Association and FOX Television.

“As an experienced entertainment executive, live event producer and brand builder, Alan Seiffert’s exemplary business and artistic IQ — coupled with his lifelong enthusiasm for Prince — uniquely qualifies him to serve as Executive Director”, representatives for the estate said. “We look forward to advancing the strategic and long-term operational goals of Paisley Park under Alan’s stewardship.”

“I am thrilled to join the Paisley Park family, and to build upon the amazing legacy that is Prince”, Seiffert said. “Just as it was for Prince, Paisley Park is more than a building or place—it is a creative laboratory, performance studio, and innovative space offering future generations the chance to create and share their work.”

Paisley Park has also enlisted two companies in the cultural attractions industry, Mycotoo and MR-ProFun, to assist in authentically carrying out Prince’s vision for Paisley Park.  Mycotoo was part of the creative force behind the “West World” experience at 2018 SXSW and has worked with Universal Studios and Lionsgate and designed attractions for Dubai Parks and Resorts. MR-ProFun operates in consulting and management services for the attractions industry, working with such attractions as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, Ferrari World, and the NBA Playzone. According to the announcement, the two companies “will help fulfill the Prince Estate’s commitment to the continued growth and development of Paisley Park by providing unprecedented, one of a kind guest experiences.”

Located about 30 miles outside of Minneapolis, the 65,000-foot Paisley Park opened in 1987 and was a studio, a home base, a residence and a sanctuary for the artist: He held many concerts and events at its large soundstage and for many years it operated as a commercial studio before he dedicated it primarily to his own work. Nearly all of his albums since 1988’s “Lovesexy” were recorded at least in part there.

 

 

